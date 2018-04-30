Accenture boosts Oracle Cloud capabilities with acquisition of Certus Solutions

Accenture has acquired Certus Solutions in a bid to utilize the Oracle Cloud implementation partner in creating the next wave of "intelligent enterprises."

On Monday, the tech giant said that Certus Solutions will become part of Accenture's Oracle practice, with a particular focus on shepherding clients towards Oracle Cloud applications.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Bhaskar Ghosh, group chief executive of Accenture Technology Services said the deal will allow the company to "expand our Oracle Cloud services and capabilities that help organizations accelerate their digital transformation and achieve better business outcomes."

Guildford, Surrey-based Certus Solutions assists in Oracle Cloud application implementation, resource planning, human capital and resource management, payroll, and other services. The company counts clients in the government, health, public service, and financial industries.

Accenture and Certus Solutions, an Oracle Platinum partner, have a long-standing partnership and have worked together on Oracle Cloud implementations for large clients, including a UK government department.

However, Accenture believes this working relationship has the potential to go further.

"Together, Accenture and Certus Solutions will combine deep cloud experience, transformational expertise, and industry knowledge to better serve clients on their journey to Oracle Cloud," the companies say.

Accenture's Cloud Solutions for Oracle, connected to a workforce of over 50,000 consultants, offers enterprise customers project management for the implementation of Oracle solutions.

"Accenture is at the forefront of positive transformational change, but what's truly exciting is what Certus Solutions can add that will benefit our clients," said Mark Sweeny, founder, and CEO of Certus Solutions. "There is a tremendous opportunity to do some great work and we're looking forward to taking that on together."

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval.

Earlier this month Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a company which offers a "brand safety" platform to marketers. The tech giant said the purchase will complement the Oracle Data Cloud's custom audience segments and improve the technology and solutions offered to marketers.

