Accenture acquires Droga5 as it continues to meld technology, data, content and marketing

Accenture said it will acquire Droga5, a creative agency, in a move that illustrates its expansion into a marketing, design and customer experiences.

Droga5 also represents the biggest purchase for Accenture Interactive. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

According to Accenture, Droga5 will add 500 employees focused on creative and building digital experiences. Accenture Interactive is an effort to reinvent the traditional ad agency by combining technology and consulting with marketing as enterprises take on digital transformation.

The efforts by Accenture enable it to target chief marketing officers as well as CIOs and CTOs. It has been easier for consulting firms with data and technology expertise to buy their way into creative shops than for ad agencies to get into systems integration.

Forrester analyst Jay Pattisall said in a blog post that the combination of data, technology, e-commerce and creative marketing is critical. He said:

Combined with Accenture Interactive's technology, data, experience design, commerce and programmatic capabilities, the addition of Droga and others helps move them one step closer to providing CMOs and marketer the integrated, scaled marketing solutions they require. Many may interpret this move as another omen for the agencies. However, headlines that obsess on the "consultancies versus agencies" narrative are missing the point: Accenture Interactive's acquisition of Droga5 cements a renewed emphasis on creativity in marketing.

Droga5 has customers such as Chase, Kraft, Hershey and Under Armour and has launched creative for Amazon Prime Video, IHOP and The New York Times.

Here's a look at Droga5's specialties:

And Accenture's take on the marketing continuum:

David Droga, founder and creative chairman of Droga5, will continue to run the agency. Sarah Thompson will also continue as global CEO and Bill Scott will remain as UK CEO.

Accenture Interactive was founded in 2009 and largely built by acquisitions such as Fjord, Acquity Group, Karmarama and The Monkeys.

