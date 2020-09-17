Accenture creates Cloud First unit, to invest $3 billion over 3 years to speed up enterprise cloud migrations

Top Cloud Providers Top cloud providers in 2020: AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, hybrid, SaaS players The cloud computing race in 2020 will have a definite multi-cloud spin. Here's a look at how the cloud leaders stack up, the hybrid market, and the SaaS players that run your company as well as their latest strategic moves. Read More

Accenture has formed a unit called Cloud First with plans to invest $3 billion over three years to enable customers to move to the cloud and digitize operations.

The consulting giant said that Karthik Narain will lead Accenture Cloud First. Narain, who will take over Oct. 1, most recently was the lead for Accenture Technology in North America.

Accenture landed $11 billion in cloud revenue in fiscal 2019 but is betting that it can grow that base faster via software as a service, platform services and migrating customers to cloud infrastructure and applications.

Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture, said the COVID-19 pandemic has created a tipping point in cloud deployments.

Accenture Cloud First consists of multiple services and 70,000 cloud pros that will meld technology and industry know-how. The unit will integrate cloud expertise housed within Accenture and add data science and analytics capabilities as well as design. Edge computing links with the cloud will also be a big focus.

The global public cloud services market is expected to grow 6.3% in 2020 to $257.9 billion.

