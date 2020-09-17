Accenture creates Cloud First unit, to invest $3 billion over 3 years to speed up enterprise cloud migrations

Accenture has formed a unit called Cloud First with plans to invest $3 billion over three years to enable customers to move to the cloud and digitize operations.
The consulting giant said that Karthik Narain will lead Accenture Cloud First. Narain, who will take over Oct. 1, most recently was the lead for Accenture Technology in North America.
Accenture landed $11 billion in cloud revenue in fiscal 2019 but is betting that it can grow that base faster via software as a service, platform services and migrating customers to cloud infrastructure and applications.
Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture, said the COVID-19 pandemic has created a tipping point in cloud deployments.
Accenture Cloud First consists of multiple services and 70,000 cloud pros that will meld technology and industry know-how. The unit will integrate cloud expertise housed within Accenture and add data science and analytics capabilities as well as design. Edge computing links with the cloud will also be a big focus.
The global public cloud services market is expected to grow 6.3% in 2020 to $257.9 billion.
