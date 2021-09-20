Accenture to acquire Brazilian customer experience firm Experity

Accenture has agreed to acquire Experity; a Brazilian firm focused on the provision of customer experience (CX) and cloud-based e-commerce services. The terms of the transaction, subject to customary closing conditions, have not been disclosed.

São Paulo-based Experity offers consulting, implementation and support services for cloud-based platforms. Through strategic partners such as Salesforce, Adobe, Oracle, SAP and Microsoft, the company founded in 2003 supports companies in improving their relationship with customers.

With the acquisition, approximately 420 consumer experience experts, cloud engineers, data scientists and consultants will join Accenture Interactive in Brazil. Accenture expects the new professionals to enhance its integrated offering of cloud-based customer experience solutions for companies and brands in consumer goods and natural resources segments.

The acceleration of the Brazilian e-commerce segment was a key driver for the acquisition: spending online reached historic levels in the country, reaching nearly $10 billion over the first six months of the year. This has prompted brands to rethink their commerce experience, according to Accenture, quickly.

The consulting firm expects that, combined with its global scale and capabilities, Experity will help enhance the consulting firm's ability to deliver integrated, customer-centric experiences.

"Experity will solidify and scale our transformational services guided by the integrated experiences that we offer across industries and across Latin America. We are strengthening our partnerships with the most important companies in the ecosystem, which, with innovation and integration of personalization technologies, redefine the interaction of brands with their customers", said Cristiano Dencker, leader of Accenture Interactive in Latin America.

When completed, the acquisition of Experity will be Accenture's third purchase in Brazil in 2021. In March, the consulting firm acquired Pollux, a Brazil-based company providing industrial robotics and automation systems. In January, Accenture announced its first purchase of the year in the country, information security firm Real Protect.