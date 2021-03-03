Accenture acquires Brazilian robotics and automation firm Pollux

Consulting firm Accenture announced it has agreed to acquire Pollux, a Brazil-based company providing industrial robotics and automation systems as part of its strategy to boost its digital manufacturing, operations and supply chain capabilities.

The terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed. The deal follows Accenture's acquisition of information security firm Real Protect in Januay 2021 and cloud specialist Organize Cloud Labs in August 2020.

Pollux designs, engineers and deploys fully functional assembly lines that include robots and other hardware, plus the software that controls them. It also develops visual analytics inspection solutions, autonomous mobile robots and robots as a service for shop floors and warehouses to optimize manufacturing and logistics processes.

The company's offerings are in place at more than 1,000 organizations from the manufacturing sector. The firm's clients are mainly Brazilian, though pharma giants use Pollux's technology in their Brazil operations, as well as car manufacturers.

As a result of the deal, Pollux's more than 290 professionals across the company's operations in Brazil, Ecuador, Mexico, Canada and the United States will join Accenture's Industry X group, which is focused on the manufacturing sector, as well as the design and engineering connected products and services.

"As part of Accenture Industry X, we can offer existing and new clients complete transformation of manufacturing and logistics processes", said José Rizzo Hahn Filho, chief executive and founder at Pollux. "Combining IT innovations with industrial automation can enable powerful new business models, in which, for example, a consumer's purchase at home immediately triggers a robot's next move in a factory on the other side of the planet."