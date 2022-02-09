Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’ What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of YOU, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form

Close

Accomplish more in less time with this $40 screen capture and editing software

A picture isn't only worth a thousand words. It can save you a great deal of time and effort to convey information more efficiently, which means shorter meetings and emails.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

Few things are more satisfying than getting more done in less time. Instead of wasting precious time and energy on mile-long wordy email threads, confusing explanations, answering the same question over and over again, and much more, you can now share information much more quickly and efficiently with easy-to-understand visuals using Snagit. Best of all, you can currently get a lifetime license to Snagit 2022 with one year of maintenance for $39.99.

Snagit is an all-in-one screen capture, recording, editing, and sharing software that's full of features but simple to use. It offers panoramic scrolling capture so that you can get a scrolling, full-page screenshot. You can also capture a window, region, or your entire desktop. Grab horizontal or vertical scrolls, long chat messages, or everything in between.

With Snagit's screen recorder, you can record yourself going through the steps of a process on screen, on your camera, or both simultaneously. Editing is just as easy; you can trim video clips, remove sections or grab individual frames. Then, save your video file in .mp4 format or an animated GIF. Of course, you can record audio, as well, using either the system audio from your computer or a microphone.

Snagit 2022: Lifetime License + 1-Yr Maintenance

$39.99 at ZDNet Academy

All of that will allow you to use videos and images to communicate more effectively as you share ideas and give feedback. But you can also grab text from screen captures, then easily paste it somewhere else for editing without retyping all of the text.

Snagit also offers the ability to sync to a cloud library. In addition, it lets you work with your captures on different computers, both Windows and Macs. With so many features and benefits, it's no surprise that Snagit has a 9.4 out of 10 rating on TrustRadius.

Don't pass up this chance to make your life so much easier by sharing information visually. Get a Snagit 2022: Lifetime License + 1-Yr Maintenance today while it's only $39.99, down from $62.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related