Accomplish more in less time with this $40 screen capture and editing software

StackCommerce

Few things are more satisfying than getting more done in less time. Instead of wasting precious time and energy on mile-long wordy email threads, confusing explanations, answering the same question over and over again, and much more, you can now share information much more quickly and efficiently with easy-to-understand visuals using Snagit. Best of all, you can currently get a lifetime license to Snagit 2022 with one year of maintenance for $39.99.

Snagit is an all-in-one screen capture, recording, editing, and sharing software that's full of features but simple to use. It offers panoramic scrolling capture so that you can get a scrolling, full-page screenshot. You can also capture a window, region, or your entire desktop. Grab horizontal or vertical scrolls, long chat messages, or everything in between.

With Snagit's screen recorder, you can record yourself going through the steps of a process on screen, on your camera, or both simultaneously. Editing is just as easy; you can trim video clips, remove sections or grab individual frames. Then, save your video file in .mp4 format or an animated GIF. Of course, you can record audio, as well, using either the system audio from your computer or a microphone.

All of that will allow you to use videos and images to communicate more effectively as you share ideas and give feedback. But you can also grab text from screen captures, then easily paste it somewhere else for editing without retyping all of the text.

Snagit also offers the ability to sync to a cloud library. In addition, it lets you work with your captures on different computers, both Windows and Macs. With so many features and benefits, it's no surprise that Snagit has a 9.4 out of 10 rating on TrustRadius.

Don't pass up this chance to make your life so much easier by sharing information visually. Get a Snagit 2022: Lifetime License + 1-Yr Maintenance today while it's only $39.99, down from $62.