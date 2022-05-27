Save up to $530 on Acer laptops: Shop the Memorial Day sale

While many Memorial Day deals focus on lawn and garden tools to prep your yard, other retailers also drop prices on their electronics. If you're hunting for a new computer, Acer has you covered. The tech retailer just dropped prices today on some of their laptops and other computers, adding to a hefty list of Memorial Day sales.
If you're looking for a working laptop or just want to upgrade the computer you use during travel, now is a great time to take advantage of Acer's sale. We compiled a list of their best deals, taking into account the specs for the price.
Be sure to take advantage of the best Acer deals during its Memorial Day sale.
If you're in the market for a budget-friendly work laptop, the Acer Aspire 5 Laptop is perfect for your needs. It features a 512GB single-state drive to store your documents and videos, along with a 15.6-inch screen to help you multitask. The processor can boost to 4.2GHz thanks to the booster, too.
This is the lowest price we've seen on this laptop, and you can save $130.
Those with kids or a more adventurous lifestyle will appreciate the antimicrobial and durable laptop frame on the Acer ENDURO Urban N3. The ports are also waterproof, so you can work in conditions that most laptops can't handle. You'll get up to 13 hours of battery life and 1TB of SSD storage as well..
This is the lowest price we've seen on this endurance-friendly laptop.
This 13.4-inch convertible laptop doubles as a tablet. Its slimness at 14.9-mm thick coupled with 15 hours of battery life makes this an ideal on-the-go laptop. The accompanying stylus works up to 90 minutes on a single 15-minute charge.
This is the lowest price we've seen on this convertible laptop.
Gamers need to take a close look at Acer's signature gaming laptop, the Acer Predator Triton 300. It can store a library of games on the 512GB SSD drive. More importantly, the combination of the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card and up to 360Hz refresh rate means gamers will view beautiful graphics across the full HD 15.6-inch screen.
This is the lowest price we've seen, and arguably the best gaming laptop deal we've come across during our hunt for Memorial Day deals.
It's not a laptop, but this monitor is perfect to hook up to any laptop for those that need a larger screen. It boasts 400 nits brightness and a 1ms response time, and it comes with two HDMI ports so you can connect your laptop or desktop. You can also overclock the 4K UHD screen to 280Hz if you want to.
This is the lowest price on this monitor we've seen, and it's one of the best monitor deals we've seen to date.
We thoroughly investigated and checked price histories on these products across retailers for the past six months. Any deals under 15 percent off we automatically filtered out, and any products that have been purposefully price-gouged to appear like a deal we did not include. Every product on this deals list has been verified that it is one of the lowest, if not the lowest, deal in the past six months.
Additionally, we checked the products themselves, combing through reviews across multiple sites to make sure the products on sale are ones that we can stand by as a ZDNet Recommends product. If a product has been reviewed by one of our contributors, we make sure to link it so you can see what our top tech experts have to say about it.