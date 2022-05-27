/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet
ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Computing Laptops

Save up to $530 on Acer laptops: Shop the Memorial Day sale

These laptop sales are the best we've seen on any Acer product, so be sure to pick them up while supplies last.
rebeccaisaacs169.jpg
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on
Acer Aspire 5 Laptop
Aspire 5 laptop (save $130)
Best budget-friendly option
View now View at Acer
Acer ENDURO Urban N3 laptop
Acer ENDURO Urban N3 laptop (save $240)
Best for adventurers
View now View at Acer
Acer Spin 5 Laptop
Acer Spin 5 laptop (save $300)
Best for artists
View now View at Acer
Acer Predator Triton 300
Acer Predator Triton 300 gaming laptop (save $530)
Best for gamers
View now View at Acer
Acer Predator XB3 Gaming Monitor
31.5" Predator XB3 gaming monitor (save $200)
Best for multitasking
View now View at Acer

While many Memorial Day deals focus on lawn and garden tools to prep your yard, other retailers also drop prices on their electronics. If you're hunting for a new computer, Acer has you covered. The tech retailer just dropped prices today on some of their laptops and other computers, adding to a hefty list of Memorial Day sales. 

If you're looking for a working laptop or just want to upgrade the computer you use during travel, now is a great time to take advantage of Acer's sale. We compiled a list of their best deals, taking into account the specs for the price.

Be sure to take advantage of the best Acer deals during its Memorial Day sale.

Aspire 5 laptop (save $130)

Best budget-friendly option
Acer Aspire 5 Laptop
Acer
  • Current price: $549
  • Original price: $679

If you're in the market for a budget-friendly work laptop, the Acer Aspire 5 Laptop is perfect for your needs. It features a 512GB single-state drive to store your documents and videos, along with a 15.6-inch screen to help you multitask. The processor can boost to 4.2GHz thanks to the booster, too.

This is the lowest price we've seen on this laptop, and you can save $130.

View now at Acer

Acer ENDURO Urban N3 laptop (save $240)

Best for adventurers
Acer ENDURO Urban N3 laptop
Acer
  • Current price: $779
  • Original price: $1,019

Those with kids or a more adventurous lifestyle will appreciate the antimicrobial and durable laptop frame on the Acer ENDURO Urban N3. The ports are also waterproof, so you can work in conditions that most laptops can't handle. You'll get up to 13 hours of battery life and 1TB of SSD storage as well..

This is the lowest price we've seen on this endurance-friendly laptop.

View now at Acer

Acer Spin 5 laptop (save $300)

Best for artists
Acer Spin 5 Laptop
Acer
  • Current price: $799
  • Original price: $1,099

This 13.4-inch convertible laptop doubles as a tablet. Its slimness at 14.9-mm thick coupled with 15 hours of battery life makes this an ideal on-the-go laptop. The accompanying stylus works up to 90 minutes on a single 15-minute charge. 

This is the lowest price we've seen on this convertible laptop. 

View now at Acer

Acer Predator Triton 300 gaming laptop (save $530)

Best for gamers
Acer Predator Triton 300
Acer
  • Current price: $949
  • Original price: $1,479

Gamers need to take a close look at Acer's signature gaming laptop, the Acer Predator Triton 300. It can store a library of games on the 512GB SSD drive. More importantly, the combination of the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card and up to 360Hz refresh rate means gamers will view beautiful graphics across the full HD 15.6-inch screen.

This is the lowest price we've seen, and arguably the best gaming laptop deal we've come across during our hunt for Memorial Day deals.

View now at Acer

31.5" Predator XB3 gaming monitor (save $200)

Best for multitasking
Acer Predator XB3 Gaming Monitor
Acer
  • Current price: $399
  • Original price: $599

It's not a laptop, but this monitor is perfect to hook up to any laptop for those that need a larger screen. It boasts 400 nits brightness and a 1ms response time, and it comes with two HDMI ports so you can connect your laptop or desktop. You can also overclock the 4K UHD screen to 280Hz if you want to.

This is the lowest price on this monitor we've seen, and it's one of the best monitor deals we've seen to date. 

View now at Acer

How did we choose these Acer deals?

We thoroughly investigated and checked price histories on these products across retailers for the past six months. Any deals under 15 percent off we automatically filtered out, and any products that have been purposefully price-gouged to appear like a deal we did not include. Every product on this deals list has been verified that it is one of the lowest, if not the lowest, deal in the past six months.

Additionally, we checked the products themselves, combing through reviews across multiple sites to make sure the products on sale are ones that we can stand by as a ZDNet Recommends product. If a product has been reviewed by one of our contributors, we make sure to link it so you can see what our top tech experts have to say about it.

ZDNet Recommends

Show Comments

Related

How to stop spam messages on your iPhone with this almost-secret hidden switch
messages.jpg

How to stop spam messages on your iPhone with this almost-secret hidden switch

Security
The 5 best tiny houses of 2022: Modern tiny homes
Placeholder product image alt text

The 5 best tiny houses of 2022: Modern tiny homes

Home & Office
This hidden iPhone feature makes you sound better on calls
Control Center icon in macOS

This hidden iPhone feature makes you sound better on calls

iPhone