Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, so you'll find many deals on patio furniture and outdoor staples like grills. While you can get great deals on furniture, retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are also discounting top-brand electronics.

While it's a great time to invest in a smart TV or a countertop oven, it's also a great time to start looking at what you need to build that PC before the summer heat kicks in. Here's a look at some of the best Memorial Day deals we've spotted. We're rounding up early deals right now but plan to update this guide throughout the month of May as more sales are announced and go live.

Sony 55-inch Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV (save $500) Best Memorial Day deal overall (and for home theaters) Best Buy Current price: $1,199

$1,199 Original price: $1,699 This Sony 55-inch J Series TV is currently $500 off–and the lowest price we've seen to date. OLEDs are becoming more popular and more affordable for film enthusiasts, and this model would be a great addition to any home theater or even to use as a workspace during a virtual meeting. You can use Google Assistant or Alexa voice commands. Apple users will have to invest in AirPlay 2 to ensure it works across their devices.

MSI Pulse GL66 15.6-Inch gaming laptop (save $219) Best for portable PC gaming Amazon Current price: $1,279

$1,279 Original price: $1,499 Gaming and portability can go hand-in-hand with the MSI Pulse 66 Gaming Laptop from the usual options like a Nintendo Switch. MSI laptop are one of the best brands on the market that provide the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics processor, so you'll be able to enjoy visually stunning PC games during summer travels. Plus, with Cooler Boost Technology, the CPU boost needed to play spec-heavy games will keep the laptop cool. The lowest price we've seen on this is $1,099, but other models out on the market like the Acer Predator are about the same price with slightly lower specs like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060. Really, you could opt for either model, but the higher graphics processor makes this one the better deal.

JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker (save $30) Best for outdoor music listeners Amazon Current price : $99

: $99 Original price: $129 Picked up that gas grill you were eyeing for your Memorial Day BBQ? JBL wants you to add some tunes to it–and save $30 off their signature Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker. The IPX7 waterproof speaker can last up to 12 hours, and you can pair it with a Bluetooth compatible speaker to play sound indoors and outside. The lowest price we've seen is $94, but this is still one of the best Memorial Day deals we've seen this year, especially knowing that you can take this for your next camping trip, too.

Toshiba Fire TV Edition (save $130) Best for watching sports Current price: $349

$349 Original price: $469 This smart 4K TV offers a 2160-pixel resolution, plus loads streaming options via Amazon's Fire TV platform. Similar to the Sony on this list, the 55-inch LED option is perfect for watching your favorite movies and shows. Because the TV was designed with LED technology, it's also great for viewing sports or for rooms with a brighter natural light. This is also the lowest price we've seen.

TP-Link Deco S4 Wi-Fi mesh system (save $20) Best for budget-friendly mesh systems Current price: $129

$129 Original price: $149 A stable Wi-Fi connection in your own house is a must-have for at-home workers. With TP-Link's mesh technology, different units work together to form a unified network and maintain a seamless connection. I've used this model for over two years now, and find the accompanying app easy to navigate and customize parental settings. In his review, ZDNET Contributor Robin Harris highlighted the system's reliability as well as its ability to fully cover a 3,000 square foot home. The lowest price I've seen on the Deco S4 is $99. That price is pretty rare, making this one of the best deals on the S4 in the foreseeable future. Read the review: TP-Link Deco M4 review: A reliable mesh Wi-Fi system on a budget

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12-core, 24-Thread Unlocked desktop processor (save $180) Best for PC tinkerers Amazon Current price: $390

$390 Original price: $570 If you prefer to build your own desktop, chances are you've seen the crazy prices on CPUs and GPUs. If you're been looking to upgrade your CPU, AMD is running sales on their Ryzen CPU units. Finding a reasonably priced CPU or a GPU has been difficult for some time due to chip shortages, and we're finally seeing some of the stock come back - and the deals with those. You can save nearly $180 on the Ryzen 9 5900X 12-core, 24-Thread that can give up up to 4.8GHz of gaming power. Keep in mind that if you haven't already invested in one with this, you'll need a high performance cooler. If you need more power, the good news is that it comes unlocked and capable of overclocking. This is also the lowest price we've seen for the Ryzen 9 5900x.

Ninja Air Fryer - 4 Quart (save $30) Best for easy, fast cooking Best Buy Current price: $89

$89 Original price: $119 If you haven't tried an air fryer, it's a great way to cook foods without the hassle of turning on the oven or heating the house. Just toss on some olive oil and your favorite spices and you have dinner with less cleanup. This top-brand Ninja Air Fryer is at its lowest price yet and saves you $30. I've been using one for about a year now and it can cook two chicken breasts in about 20 minutes at 400-degree. The buttons make it simple to make dinner, and you can add veggies in with a protein and still have a tasty meal. This is the lowest price we've seen on this air fryer, but if you want one that comes with an app and smart voice controls, you can opt for the Cosori - Pro XLS II Smart 5.8-Quart Air Fryer with Pizza Pan for $127, which will still save you $22 from its original $149 price tag.

Apple MacBook Pro 13-Inch (save $150) Best for Apple fans Current price: $1,249

$1,249 Original price: $1,499 Apple's computers are hardly ever marked down, and saving $150 on the 13-inch MacBook Pro is an unusual but welcome move from the tech retailer. This 2020 model packs the M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD in a Space Gray-colored frame, so you'll get a speedy, reliable laptop. In his review, Cliff Jones felt that Apple's signature Magic Keyboard was an improvement and was perfect for working. Additionally, he felt that for the powerful M1 chip and upgrades, the laptop was still light enough to take on the go. Read the review: Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020) review

When is Memorial Day? Memorial Day is a US federal holiday for honoring the men and women who died while serving in the military. It's always the last Monday in May. This year, Memorial Day is May 30. In the past, most sales have started around the Friday before and have lasted through end of day Monday. Due to supply chain issues and demand, sales are beginning as early as May 17 and going as late as June 5.

What is usually on sale for Memorial Day? While many companies like The Home Depot and Lowe's offer deals on patio furniture, outdoor grills, and appliances, other retailers use this time to discount home items, electronics, and techy items. In general, it's a great sales weekend if you're looking to upgrade to a smart stove or even just pick up a new monitor from retailers like Amazon or Best Buy.

Does Amazon offer Memorial Day deals? In short, yes. You can find top tech deals on products like monitors, smart vacuums, and CPUs. It should also compete against big box retailers like The Home Depot and Lowe's by offering discounts on smart appliances.