Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, so you'll find many deals on patio furniture and outdoor staples like grills. While you can get great deals on furniture, retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are also discounting top-brand electronics.
While it's a great time to invest in a smart TV or a countertop oven, it's also a great time to start looking at what you need to build that PC before the summer heat kicks in. Here's a look at some of the best Memorial Day deals we've spotted. We're rounding up early deals right now but plan to update this guide throughout the month of May as more sales are announced and go live.
Sony 55-inch Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV (save $500)
Best Memorial Day deal overall (and for home theaters)
- Current price: $1,199
- Original price: $1,699
This Sony 55-inch J Series TV is currently $500 off–and the lowest price we've seen to date. OLEDs are becoming more popular and more affordable for film enthusiasts, and this model would be a great addition to any home theater or even to use as a workspace during a virtual meeting. You can use Google Assistant or Alexa voice commands. Apple users will have to invest in AirPlay 2 to ensure it works across their devices.
MSI Pulse GL66 15.6-Inch gaming laptop (save $219)
Best for portable PC gaming
- Current price: $1,279
- Original price: $1,499
Gaming and portability can go hand-in-hand with the MSI Pulse 66 Gaming Laptop from the usual options like a Nintendo Switch. MSI laptop are one of the best brands on the market that provide the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics processor, so you'll be able to enjoy visually stunning PC games during summer travels. Plus, with Cooler Boost Technology, the CPU boost needed to play spec-heavy games will keep the laptop cool.
The lowest price we've seen on this is $1,099, but other models out on the market like the Acer Predator are about the same price with slightly lower specs like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060. Really, you could opt for either model, but the higher graphics processor makes this one the better deal.
JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker (save $30)
Best for outdoor music listeners
- Current price: $99
- Original price: $129
Picked up that gas grill you were eyeing for your Memorial Day BBQ? JBL wants you to add some tunes to it–and save $30 off their signature Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker. The IPX7 waterproof speaker can last up to 12 hours, and you can pair it with a Bluetooth compatible speaker to play sound indoors and outside. The lowest price we've seen is $94, but this is still one of the best Memorial Day deals we've seen this year, especially knowing that you can take this for your next camping trip, too.
Toshiba Fire TV Edition (save $130)
Best for watching sports
- Current price: $349
- Original price: $469
This smart 4K TV offers a 2160-pixel resolution, plus loads streaming options via Amazon's Fire TV platform. Similar to the Sony on this list, the 55-inch LED option is perfect for watching your favorite movies and shows. Because the TV was designed with LED technology, it's also great for viewing sports or for rooms with a brighter natural light. This is also the lowest price we've seen.
TP-Link Deco S4 Wi-Fi mesh system (save $20)
Best for budget-friendly mesh systems
- Current price: $129
- Original price: $149
A stable Wi-Fi connection in your own house is a must-have for at-home workers. With TP-Link's mesh technology, different units work together to form a unified network and maintain a seamless connection. I've used this model for over two years now, and find the accompanying app easy to navigate and customize parental settings. In his review, ZDNET Contributor Robin Harris highlighted the system's reliability as well as its ability to fully cover a 3,000 square foot home.
The lowest price I've seen on the Deco S4 is $99. That price is pretty rare, making this one of the best deals on the S4 in the foreseeable future.
Read the review: TP-Link Deco M4 review: A reliable mesh Wi-Fi system on a budget
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12-core, 24-Thread Unlocked desktop processor (save $180)
Best for PC tinkerers
- Current price: $390
- Original price: $570
If you prefer to build your own desktop, chances are you've seen the crazy prices on CPUs and GPUs. If you're been looking to upgrade your CPU, AMD is running sales on their Ryzen CPU units. Finding a reasonably priced CPU or a GPU has been difficult for some time due to chip shortages, and we're finally seeing some of the stock come back - and the deals with those. You can save nearly $180 on the Ryzen 9 5900X 12-core, 24-Thread that can give up up to 4.8GHz of gaming power. Keep in mind that if you haven't already invested in one with this, you'll need a high performance cooler.
If you need more power, the good news is that it comes unlocked and capable of overclocking. This is also the lowest price we've seen for the Ryzen 9 5900x.
Ninja Air Fryer - 4 Quart (save $30)
Best for easy, fast cooking
- Current price: $89
- Original price: $119
If you haven't tried an air fryer, it's a great way to cook foods without the hassle of turning on the oven or heating the house. Just toss on some olive oil and your favorite spices and you have dinner with less cleanup.
This top-brand Ninja Air Fryer is at its lowest price yet and saves you $30. I've been using one for about a year now and it can cook two chicken breasts in about 20 minutes at 400-degree. The buttons make it simple to make dinner, and you can add veggies in with a protein and still have a tasty meal.
This is the lowest price we've seen on this air fryer, but if you want one that comes with an app and smart voice controls, you can opt for the Cosori - Pro XLS II Smart 5.8-Quart Air Fryer with Pizza Pan for $127, which will still save you $22 from its original $149 price tag.
Apple MacBook Pro 13-Inch (save $150)
Best for Apple fans
- Current price: $1,249
- Original price: $1,499
Apple's computers are hardly ever marked down, and saving $150 on the 13-inch MacBook Pro is an unusual but welcome move from the tech retailer. This 2020 model packs the M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD in a Space Gray-colored frame, so you'll get a speedy, reliable laptop.
In his review, Cliff Jones felt that Apple's signature Magic Keyboard was an improvement and was perfect for working. Additionally, he felt that for the powerful M1 chip and upgrades, the laptop was still light enough to take on the go.
Read the review: Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020) review
What is the best early Memorial Day deal?
Best Buy is currently offering a $500 savings on Sony's 55-inch OLED 4K UHD Google TV. That's a fantastic early Memorial Day deal on a top-notch smart TV.
When is Memorial Day?
Memorial Day is a US federal holiday for honoring the men and women who died while serving in the military. It's always the last Monday in May. This year, Memorial Day is May 30. In the past, most sales have started around the Friday before and have lasted through end of day Monday. Due to supply chain issues and demand, sales are beginning as early as May 17 and going as late as June 5.
What is usually on sale for Memorial Day?
While many companies like The Home Depot and Lowe's offer deals on patio furniture, outdoor grills, and appliances, other retailers use this time to discount home items, electronics, and techy items. In general, it's a great sales weekend if you're looking to upgrade to a smart stove or even just pick up a new monitor from retailers like Amazon or Best Buy.
Does Amazon offer Memorial Day deals?
In short, yes. You can find top tech deals on products like monitors, smart vacuums, and CPUs. It should also compete against big box retailers like The Home Depot and Lowe's by offering discounts on smart appliances.
Where are the best Memorial Day sales?
Quick links to stores and vendors
Hundreds of retailers use Memorial Day Weekend as a chance to hold sale events.
You'll find deals at every store, from Amazon to Nordstrom. However, since you're probably looking for discounts on tech, electronics, and home office goods, we're rounding up a selection of stores and their Memorial Day sales that may actually pique your interest. Have a look below.
- Amazon: Wide range of deals during its Spring Into Summer Sale event.
- Best Buy: Slashed prices throughout the store for Memorial Day.
- Case-Mate: Save 30% off sitewide for Memorial Day with code MW30.
- Dell: Save hundreds on UltraWides, Alienware laptops, and more.
- Dyson: Save up to $120 on select vacuums, hair tools, and more.
- eBay: Save up to 50% on refurbished products (extra 15% off with code PICKCR4SUMMER).
- Ecobee: Save up to $50 on SmartThermostats and $20 on SmartCameras for a limited time.
- Etsy: First-ever Outdoor Sales Event features 20% off all the handcrafted items.
- Fossil: Save up to 40% off select smartwatches with code HISUMMER.
- Garmin: Up to $100 off select smartwatches.
- GameStop: Savings on Nintendo Switch games, Xbox and PS games, accessories, and more.
- GlassesUSA:Save 20% off Oakley and Ray-Ban frames with code OKRAY20.
- Goal Zero: Save up to 20% off on portable power from Goal Zero.
- HelloFresh: Score 12 free meals across four boxes, with code HFSUMMER12.
- Houzz: Save up to 80% off on home furnishings through June 6.
- HP: Save up to 47% on laptops, desktops, printers, and more.
- Hydro Flask: 25% off water bottles, coolers, and more sitewide.
- HyperX: Plenty of deals on gaming gear at Amazon.
- La-Z-Boy: Everything is 30% off for Memorial Day.
- Lenovo: You'll find PCs for less than $200 and up to 45% off all ThinkPad laptops.
- Lovesac:Save up to 20% on modular Sactionals sofas.
- Lowes: Deals available on tools, furniture, and outdoor must-haves.
- Overstock: Thousands of items for your home are up to 70% off.
- PhoneSoap: Save 25% off UV sanitizers with code Memorial25.
- Ray-Ban: Save 20% off sitewide at the eyewear brand.
- Redbubble: Save up to 60% off everything -- including cases -- with code FINDYOURTHING.
- Ruggable: Indoor and outdoor rugs are 15% off with code STARS15AFF through June 1.
- Rugs USA: Take up to 75% off tons of rugs on the site.
- Rugs.com: Take up to 80% off, plus free shipping and returns.
- Sam's Club: Save on furniture and home appliances.
- Samsung: Find savings of 25% off on select refrigerators from the top brand.
- Satechi: Snag15% off with code MDW15 and 20% off of orders over $100 with code MDW20.
- Sodastream: Make your own soda pop with up to 20% off Sodastream machines.
- Sonix: Buy two phone cases, get the third case for free with promo code B2G1FREE.
- Speck:Protect your tech with 25% off sitewide.
- Target: Save on furniture, appliances, electronics, and more.
- Vizio: A few TV models are on sale for the weekend at Best Buy.
- Walmart: Nearly 2,000 items marked down, from furniture to electronics.
- Wayfair: Thousands of markdowns across outdoor furniture, decor, appliances, and more.
