Add 4 terabytes to your desk for $75

Western Digital

This is something of a rerun, a deal I shared back in April, but with an even lower price. That's kind of amazing given how low it was then. Could it get lower still? Perhaps, but this is just an insane deal as it stands right now.

Let's talk media. Do you work with video files? Images? Audio? That stuff seems to grow exponentially, probably because it's so damn easy to create. (I'm looking at you, phones capable of capturing 4K video.)

That's precisely why you need a bigger hard drive than you ever thought you would: to hold (and/or back up) that ever-expanding media collection.

How big? This big: For a limited time, and while supplies last, B&H has the Western Digital 4TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive for $74.99 shipped when you apply promo code 4TB4LESS. Elsewhere it runs around $100, and the last time I shared this deal, it was $80.

I'm not sure there's much more I need to say, except four terabytes for 75 dollars. Okay, I'll add that it's a USB 3.0 drive, which it would have to be -- a USB 2.0 interface would be cruel and unusual punishment (though it does support that if, for some reason, you have no 3.0 ports).

Curiously, B&H's product page indicates a "Micro-USB 3.1" interface, but I believe that's referring to the drive's own connector, and not the plug that connects to your PC. Every other mention I've seen of this drive -- including WD's own site -- indicates a standard USB 3.0 interface.

WD doesn't provide any backup software, and if you want to use the drive with a Mac, you'll have to reformat it.

Beyond that, the Elements has a 4.7-star average rating from nearly 300 past buyers -- about as good as it gets for hard drives these days.

I'm not sure how long it will last at this price, but, heck, even at $99 it's an amazing amount of storage.