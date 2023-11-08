'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Add easy AI-powered text-to-speech to your content for only $20
Adding good voiceovers to your videos can go a long way to helping you generate traffic, leads, clicks, and even sale conversions. If you find the process intimidating, you'll be happy to learn that you can create this enhanced user experience using an affordable AI-powered text-to-speech program, which is exactly what you get with a lifetime subscription to Speechnow™ True to Life AI Text to Speech.
Best of all, new users get a price drop to $20 from the current price through Nov. 9 ahead of Black Friday. This Professional Plan will provide you with an incredible million characters every month and the ability to create an unlimited number of audio files. You will be able to access all of the standard and neural voices, as well as voice effects for both.
Create voiceovers and audio versions for content on Instagram reels, Facebook ads, YouTube videos, and so much more. Adding voice will also bring life to static content such as PDFs, eBooks, and all manner of other documents. Speechnow™ makes it possible for you to create AI-powered text-to-speech with only a few very simple steps.
First, you just need to add the text that you want transformed into speech. Next, you will need to choose which voice you want to speak that text, and in what language. With a library of 130 lifelike voices and languages, so you won't lack for options.
Speechnow™ is compatible with many popular video creation programs, such as Lumen, Mac iMovie, Avid Pro Tools, Camtasia, Ableton, and more. Once you're satisfied with the voice you chose and the quality of your reading, it will be very easy to export the file in a variety of formats, including WAV, MP3, WEBM, or OGG.
You can access the program from your mobile devices, as well as desktop computers.
Get a lifetime subscription to Speechnow™ True to Life AI Text to Speech while it is available to new users for just $20 through Nov. 9.