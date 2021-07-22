Adobe Analytics to be free for profs, students, launches curriculum

see also Analytics: Turning data science into business strategy In this special feature, ZDNet examines how advances in AI, visualization and cloud technology are shaping modern data analytics, and how businesses are addressing data governance and a potential data science skills gap. Read More

Adobe said it would make its Adobe Analytics platform available to universities along with curriculum.

The effort is modeled after Adobe's Creative Cloud program for classroom use.

Adobe Analytics curriculum is part of the next generation Adobe Education Exchange. College instructors and students will be able to use Adobe Analytics for free along with course curriculum and hands-on activities. The education license could be handy for students looking at industries in Adobe's orbit, such as retail, media and travel.

There are similar efforts underway in higher education. For instance, Salesforce's Tableau has been used in universities for years, as has rival Qlik.

For analytics software providers, free licenses for university professors and students create a future customer base and familiarity as well as real-world skills.

Adobe said the Adobe Analytics availability and coursework are designed to bolster digital literacy and data skills. Adobe Analytics Challenge launched in 2005. The curriculum was developed with input from professors from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, University of Utah and University of Michigan.

The coursework modules are focused on data collection, data strategy and architecture, standard metrics and functionality and Adobe Analytics Analysis Workspace Fundamentals interface.

