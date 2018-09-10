Adobe brings new voice analytics capabilities to Experience Cloud

Adobe said Monday that it's bringing advanced analytic capabilities to its voice data service to help enterprises drive more value out data from voice-based interfaces. The voice analytics capabilities use machine learning and artificial intelligence technology from Adobe Sensei to analyze voice-activated searches through AI assistant platforms including Apple Siri, Microsoft Cortana, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa.

With the new features, Adobe said Attribution IQ within Adobe Analytics will now be expanded to include voice. Key Adobe Analytics capabilities are also being expanded to cover voice as well, including flow analysis, contribution analysis and Segment IQ.

In terms of customer experience, Adobe is signaling that voice is the new user interface for brand content, and that insights from voice-enabled devices can be leveraged on other channels. With a feature called fluid experiences within Experience Manager, marketers will be able to roll out fresh content seamlessly across voice-activated devices.

The updates coincide with Adobe's latest survey that found people's use of voice assistants is growing. Adobe posits that 76 percent of smart speaker owners have increased their use of voice assistants in the last year. Among those who don't own a smart speaker, 38 percent said their use of voice assistants also grew. Among those who do own smart speakers, 71 percent said they use their voice assistants at least once a day.

For businesses, Adobe said this uptick in voice interaction is an opportunity to better analyze the brand/customer relationship by understanding how people think and reason, and ultimately drive brand loyalty through personalized digital interactions.

"Brands are now in a place where they have to integrate voice into their overall strategy," said Colin Morris, director of product management for Adobe Analytics. "And in order to deliver an experience that feels connected and seamless, they not only need data, but also require the tools to drive action off the data, better personalize and polish the content they serve--all of which requires a holistic, cross-channel view of the customer."