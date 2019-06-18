Adobe intros ABM Essentials, account based marketing for Marketo Engage

Adobe on Tuesday unveiled a new Marketo Engage service for account-based experiences called ABM Essentials. Adobe said the platform is meant to improve collaboration between B2B marketers and sales teams and simplify the processes, technology, data and services needed for personalized experiences and lead generation.

In a nutshell, ABM Essentials lets marketing and sales teams collaborate on the right strategic accounts, coordinate account-based experiences across channels, and measure the impact of the combined efforts on pipeline and revenue. The account-based planning, engagement, and measurement capabilities are available via a single service within Marketo Engage.

At launch, Adobe said the service has 32 pre-built integrations with strategic partners, including Drift, Bombora, Demandbase, and LiveRamp, as well as long-time partners such as LinkedIn and Vidyard.

Adobe bought marketing automation firm Marketo in September for $4.75 billion. The deal, Adobe's largest ever, put the company in more direct competition with Oracle and Salesforce, bolstered its portfolio of B2B marketing services, and created new revenue opportunities within Adobe's Digital Experience business.

Marketo also helped Adobe acquire more customers through targeted, account-based advertising, and improve its campaign creation services via access to Marketo's repository of content assets. On Marketo's side, Adobe has been key to scaling the company's global operations, giving it the ability to reach new verticals, geographies, and a larger customer base.

"Adobe is committed to Marketo Engage, and we will continue to innovate and leverage the scale of Adobe to better serve our customers by helping them put customer experience management at the center of B2B marketing strategies," said Brian Glover, director of product marketing for Marketo Engage at Adobe. "This is one of the reasons we are excited to announce ABM Essentials for Marketo Engage - it's a significant step forward for customers who want to go beyond ABM to deliver account-based experiences."

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE:

Marketo taps Google AI for new and enhanced marketing tools

AudienceAI is a new Marketo program that uses Google's infrastructure and AI tools to help marketers expand their targeted audiences.

Marketo to migrate to Google Cloud as part of multi-year deal

As part of the deal, Marketo will integrate its Engagement Platform with Google's G Suite and data analytics.

Marketo buys sales engagement platform ToutApp

Marketo plans to combine ToutApp's toolset with its ABM and sales insights portfolios.