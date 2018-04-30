Marketo taps Google AI for new and enhanced marketing tools

Marketing automation firm Marketo is ready to debut its first collaboration with Google since launching their collaboration back in August. The companies announced Monday AudienceAI, a program that combines Marketo's platform with Google's infrastructure and AI tools to help marketers expand their targeted audiences.

Marketo, which went private in 2016 in a $1.79 billion buyout with private equity firm Vista Equity Partners, is pitching the platform as a tool for unlocking unused audience segments lying dormant inside data, helping marketers better predict, personalize and perform with AI guidance.

AudienceAI uses Google's data analytics and machine learning smarts to find suitable lookalike audiences within a customer's database that can be used to expand the reach of marketing campaigns across email, web, Facebook ads, and other points.

The idea is to find contacts likely to have a high chance of success in a given campaign, thereby boosting conversions, revenue and ROI. Marketo says the platform can easily scale and doesn't require a data scientist.

"We are thrilled to be working with Marketo so that their customers can benefit from our leading security, data analytics and machine learning," said Diane Greene, chief executive officer of Google Cloud. "In addition to the move to Google Cloud, our engineers are working with Marketo to add machine learning insights to their platform, which we expect to be a game changer for their next product offering."

Last August, Marketo announced that it would migrate its marketing automation products to the Google Cloud Platform as part of a multi-year deal with the public cloud giant. Marketo also signed up to integrate its Engagement Platform with Google's G Suite and data analytics, as well as leverage Google's machine learning capabilities.

