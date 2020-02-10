Adobe launches Experience Platform out of Azure in Australia

Adobe has announced the launch of its Adobe Experience Platform, which is built on Microsoft Azure's Australian data centre infrastructure.

The company expects this will see Australia and New Zealand businesses use the platform to deliver "great customer experiences at scale", and take advantage of services and applications it supports, such as Adobe's Real-time Customer Data Platform (CDP) and Adobe Experience Manager as a Cloud Service.

According to Adobe, the Microsoft Azure local data centre will enable Australia and New Zealand businesses to keep critical customer information on-shore.

"Since the launch of Adobe Experience Cloud almost three years ago, we've seen a majority of our local banks, telcos, airlines, and other major brands adopt Adobe as their gold standard for marketing technology," Adobe Australia and New Zealand managing director Suzanne Steele said.

"We expect this to continue, and therefore are investing -- both in terms of local support and technical innovation."

See also: Adobe's Experience Cloud now incorporates AI and machine learning (TechRepublic)

Adobe has touted the new data centre as "simplifying data governance", by not only bringing data together from siloed applications and departments and making meaning of it, but also giving customers access to frameworks that "help them enforce data usage policies and facilitate the proper use of their data to comply with regulations, obligations, and restrictions" associated with various data sets.

Adobe said gambling platform Tabcorp is an early adopter of the local data centre, using Adobe Experience Platform to enhance the impact and efficiency of customer communications.

"Our business strategy is grounded in understanding our customers and delivering superb experiences. To achieve that, we are using technology to enhance our digital and data capability. Adobe Experience Platform is a critical piece of the puzzle, bringing data from different parts of the business together to give us a more accurate view of our customers in real time," executive general manager of marketing, customer, and product for Tabcorp's Wagering and Media business Luke Waldren said.

"We are analysing and acting on millions of data points to ensure we are providing the best and safest environment for customers."

Steele said Tuesday's announcement forms part of a larger commitment Adobe is making in the region. Australia and New Zealand is one of Adobe's fastest growing regions, and to support this it has also expanded its Sydney and Melbourne offices.

MORE FROM ADOBE