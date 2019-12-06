Adobe buys VR creative tool Oculus Medium

Adobe on Friday announced that it's buying Oculus Medium, a virtual reality authoring tool born from Facebook's Oculus division, in bid to ramp up its VR strategy. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Medium is a VR creative tool that lets users sculpt, model and paint in an immersive environment. It was released by Oculus in 2016 and only works on the Oculus Rift VR device.

Going forward, Adobe intends to use Medium to build out a portfolio of VR, 3D and immersive design services for creative professionals. The company said Medium complements Adobe's existing 3D and immersive offerings, including Photoshop, Dimension, After Effects, Substance and Aero.

"The Medium team and technology are an exciting addition to Adobe as we aim to meaningfully accelerate our 3D and immersive efforts," said Sebastien Deguy, VP of 3D and Immersive at Adobe. "The integration of Medium's tools and technology will greatly contribute to our 3D and immersive strategy."

Notably, Deguy is the founder of Allegorithmic, the 3D texture Adobe bought in January in an effort to bring more video and motion graphics tools into creative cloud. Allegorithmic's key product is Substance, a subscription-based suite of texture design tools widely used by video game creators, visual effects artists and graphic designers.

Deguy noted the Substance and Medium teams will work together "on the next generation of 3D tools."

For Adobe, both purchases line up with the company's continued investment in creative tools, as well as its acquisition-based approach to bringing new technologies into its portfolio.

