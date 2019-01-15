Adobe makes progressive web apps available to Magento customers

Adobe on Tuesday announced new features in Experience Cloud that build on the company's acquisitions of Magento and Omniture to offer retailers more tools for experience-driven commerce. The cloud updates aim to further embed Sensei, Adobe's AI and machine learning technology, across the platform in ways that automate analytics and customer experience efforts.

On the Magento side, Adobe is now making progressive web applications (PWA) available to Magento customers, via a new PWA Studio and developer toolkit. The capability is meant to help retailers build online stores that perform with an app-like experience, and ultimately boost conversion rates.

"Mobile is old news in a way but there's a renewed urgency on improving them," said Peter Sheldon, senior director of strategy for Adobe Commerce. "For many years we've provided a reference responsive storefront, and 100 percent of sites are built with that. We are going to see over the next three to five years a transition away from responsive sites to much faster PWA sites. They are the future of the web."

Sheldon said retailers can also leverage PWAs to streamline payments and issue push notifications to drive traffic in-store at a fraction of the cost.

On the analytics side, new updates to virtual analyst in Adobe Analytics enables the system to automatically surface data and prioritize changes that improve the customer experience. A retailer may, for example, uncover and resolve a bug on a critical web page that would have resulted in lost revenue, Adobe said. Adobe is also bolstering Sensei-powered capabilities in Adobe Target that will automatically choose the best algorithm to deliver personalized recommendations to each audience segment from the same campaign.

Meanwhile, Adobe is working to build native integration between Advertising Cloud and Creative Cloud, with the goal of helping retailers run campaigns without relying on an agency or external resources. With a new integration between these clouds, retailers can embed personalized product lists into promotional emails without the need for coding. Additionally, new Sensei-powered capabilities will let retailers search and report on ad campaigns specifically for retail promotions and events.