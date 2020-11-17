Adobe releases first beta of Photoshop on Apple Silicon M1

Adobe has launched its first beta release of Photoshop running on Apple Silicon.

In a post, Adobe said that Photoshop is running natively on Apple's M1 processor. The beta release isn't officially supported but is available to gather feedback.

Apple's transition to its own Apple Silicon and away from Intel will pick up speed as more third-party software providers build natively on the Arm processors. Adobe is clearly one of the leading software providers for the Mac. Microsoft is using Rosetta 2 to translate its Intel-based Office for Arm for now.

There are a few things to note about Adobe Photoshop for M1 to note:

The beta isn't fully functioning and will get features over time.

The beta will only install and work on Arm hardware meeting minimum system requirements.

There's a long list of missing features including Camera RAW, Shake Reduction and various filters.

