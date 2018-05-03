Adobe updates Experience Manager for marketers and developers

Adobe is rolling out a series of updates to Experience Manager, its tool for publishing and managing marketing campaigns, to help marketers and developers work collaboratively on content.

The updates, according to Lori Stark, senior director of strategy & product marketing for Experience Manager, allow businesses to combine the expertise of "people who really deeply understand technology and people who have knowledge around the kind of personalized experiences people want."

The latest version includes an SPA Editor, which helps marketers and other non-technical employees edit single-page applications -- web apps that load a single HTML page and dynamically update the page with user interactions.

SPAs have increased in popularity in just the last few years, Stark explained to ZDNet, enabling brands to create an "app-like" experience on web pages. However, marketers without coding skills typically have to rely on developers to make changes to SPAs. With SPA Editor, nontechnical team members can edit and control the content on those pages through a "drag and drop" experience, Stark said. They can also personalize experiences with Adobe Target.

Next, Adobe is enhancing the Content Services feature, making it easier for both marketers and developers to edit content within various non-website touchpoints. This tool could be useful if, for instance, a developer built an AR experience for a clothing line that allowed customers to "try on" a certain style of shirts. After those shirts went out of season, a marketer could use Content Services to update the AR app with the latest style.

Additionally, Adobe has improved the ability to manage physical channels -- such as digital signage -- via Experience Manager. The Experience Manager Screens feature now leverages the Adobe Analytics Cloud to modify the messaging on physical channels based on data. For instance, if a product like a featured pair of shoes goes out of stock, Experience Manager could help ensure that the digital signs within a store stop promoting that particular item.

Adobe continues to invest in Experience Manager, Stark said, to make it easier for brands to deliver "fluid" customer experiences.

"Consumers are everywhere and expecte that personalized experience," she said. "If brands aren't providing that, they'll go to another brand."

In addition to that imperative, Adobe is pointing to new IDC research to show the impact of Experience Manager. The research firm says that after evaluating seven Experience Manager customers, it found the participating brands garnered average 348 percent ROI over three years.