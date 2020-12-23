AI Debate 2: Night of a thousand AI scholars

Montreal.ai

A year ago, Gary Marcus, a frequent critic of deep learning forms of AI, and Joshua Bengio, a leading proponent of deep learning, faced off in a two-hour debate about AI at Bengio's MILA institute headquarters in Montreal.

Wednesday evening, Marcus was back, albeit virtually, to open what is now the second installment of what has become a planned annual debate on AI, under the title "AI Debate 2: Moving AI Forward." (You can follow the proceedings from 4 pm to 7 pm on Montreal.ai's Facebook page.)

Vincent Boucher, president of the organization Montreal.AI, who had helped to organize last year's debate, opened the proceedings, before passing the mic to Marcus as moderator.

Marcus said 3,500 people had pre-registered for the evening, and at the start, 348 people were live on FaceBook. Last year's debate had 30,000 by the end of the night, noted Marcus.

Bengio was not in attendance, but the evening featured presentations from sixteen scholars: Ryan Calo, Yejin Choi, Daniel Kahneman, Celeste Kidd, Christof Koch, Luis Lamb, Fei-Fei Li, Adam Marblestone, Margaret Mitchell, Robert Osazuwa Ness, Judea Pearl, Francesco Rossi, Ken Stanley, Rich Sutton, Doris Tsao and Barbara Tversky.

"The point is to represent a diversity of views," said Marcus, promising a three hours that might be like "drinking from a firehose."

Marcus opened the talk by recalling last year's debate with Bengio, which he said had been about the question, Are big data and deep learning alone enough to get to general intelligence?

This year, said Marcus, there had been a "stunning convergence," as Bengio and another deep learning scholar, Facebook's head of AI, Yann LeCun, seemed to be making the same points as Marcus about

There was also a Jürgen Schmidhuber paper recently that seemed to be part of that convergence, said Marcus.

Following this convergence, said Marcus, it was time to move to "the debate of the next decade: How can we move Ai to the next level."

Each of the sixteen speakers spoke for roughly five minutes about their focus and what they believed AI needs. Marcus compiled a nice reading packet you can check out for the scholars.

Fei-Fei Li, the Sequoia Professor of computer science at Stanford University, talked about what she called the "north star" of AI.

The north star, she said was interaction with the environment.

Following LI, Luís Lamb, who is professor of computer science at the Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul in Brazil, talked about "neurosymbolic AI," a topic he had presented a week prior at the NeurIPS AI conference.

Calling Marcus and Judea Pearl "heroes," Lamb said the neurosymbolic work from Marcus's concepts in Marcu's book, "The Algebraic Mind," including the need to manipulate symbols, on top of neural networks. "We need a foundational approach based both on logical formalization" such as Pearl's "and machine learning," said Lamb.

Lamb was followed by Rich Sutton, distinguished scientist at DeepMind. Sutton recalled neuroscientist David Marr, who he called one of the great figures of AI. He described Marr's notion of three levels of processing that were required: computational theory, representation and algorithm, and hardware implementation. Marr was particularly interested in computational theory, but "there is very little computational theory" today in AI, said Sutton.

Thing such as gradient descent are "hows," said Sutton, not the "what" that computational theory needed.

"Reinforcement learning is the first computational theory of intelligence," declared Sutton. Other possibilities were predictive coding, bayesian inference, and such.

"AI needs an agreed-upon computational theory of intelligence," concluded Sutton, "RL is the stand-out candidate for that."

Next came Pearl, who has written numerous books about causal reasoning, including the Times best-seller, The Book of Why. His talk was titled, "The domestication of causality."

"We are sitting on a goldmine," said Pearl, referring too deep learning. "I am proposing the engine that was constructed in the causal revolution to represent a computational model of a mental state deserving of the title 'deep understanding'," said Pearl.

Deep understanding, he said, would be the only system capable of answering the questions, "What is?" "What if?" and "If Only?"

Next up was Robert Ness, on the topic of "causal reasoning with (deep) probabilistic programming."

Ness said he thinks of himself as an engineer, and is interested in building things. "Probabilistic programming will be key," he said, to solving causal reasoning. Probabilistic programming could build agents that can reason counter-factually, a key to causal reasoning, said Ness. That was something he felt was "near and dear to my heart." This, he said, could address Pearl's question for the "If only?"

Next was Ken Stanley, "We layer idea upon idea, over millennia, from fire and wheels up to space stations, which we would call an open-ended system." Stanley said evolution was a parallel, a "phenomenal system," he said, that had produced intelligence. "Once we began to exist, you got all the millennia of creativity," said Stanley. "We should be trying to understand these phenomena," he said.