AI Safety Summit round two draws government, industry leaders to Seoul next month

Generative AI is growing exponentially, with new developments daily. As a result, safeguards and policies regarding the technology are more necessary than ever. World leaders will gather soon at the AI Seoul Summit to discuss just that.

On Friday, the UK and the Republic of Korea announced the AI Seoul Summit -- aka the AI Safety Summit and taking place on May 21 and May 22 -- where world leaders will meet to discuss the future of AI -- including AI safety, equitable access, and future innovations.

This event will build on the first AI Safety Summit, which took place in the UK last November, where worldwide leaders gathered to start discussions regarding generative AI and even reached a forward-looking agreement, known as the Bletchley Declaration, on the future of the technology's development.

On the first day of the Seoul Summit, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Republic of Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol will co-chair a virtual leaders' session. A select number of global industry leaders also will be invited to discuss how their models are adhering to the safety commitments made at Bletchley Park, according to the release.

The second day will feature an in-person session of DIgital Ministers co-hosted by UK Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan and Korean Minister of Science and ICT Lee Jong-Ho.

"AI is advancing at an unprecedented pace that exceeds our expectations, and it is crucial to establish global norms and governance to harness such technological innovations to enhance the welfare of humanity," said Jong-Ho.

In addition to the sessions, the first iteration of the International Scientific Report on Advanced AI Safety, a commitment made at the Bletchley Park Summit to bring together the best existing scientific research from across the globe, will be released.