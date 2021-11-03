AirTrunk to expand Western Sydney data centre capacity with new facilty

Image: AirTrunk

AirTrunk has announced plans to expand its data centre presence in the Asia Pacific with the build of a new data centre that will boast more than 320MW of capacity once completed.

To be dubbed SYD3, the hyperscale data centre will based in Australia's Western Sydney and join the company's existing data centre SYD1 located nearby. According to AirTrunk, with SYD3, the company's Western Sydney region will expand to more than 450MW.

The new data centre will also include nine phases set across 8.3 hectares and be powered by a 132kV on-site substation, with the company noting that it will be the company's largest single campus in the APAC region, excluding China.

"It's an exciting day as we circle back to Western Sydney where it all began for AirTrunk when we launched our flagship SYD1 data centre in late 2017," founder and CEO Robin Khuda said.

"With SYD1 nearing full capacity, SYD3's location less than one-kilometre away, will help our major technology customers scale with ease and creates synergies and efficiencies between the connected campuses."

AirTrunk also has a separate campus, SYD2, in Sydney's north, which it opened earlier this year. That facility features more than 110 MW, spreads over 4 hectares, and is supported by a dedicated 132kV substation.

SYD3 will bring the total number of AirTrunk hyperscale data centres to seven globally, including four in Australia. Three of those are in Sydney and one is in Melbourne. The company also has expanded into Asia including Singapore, Hong Kong, and Japan.

