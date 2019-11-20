AirTrunk to open second Sydney data centre

Image: Supplied

AirTrunk has announced its plans to build a second hyperscale data centre in Sydney, with the new 1110+ megawatt facility to complement its two existing ones down under.

The new data centre, set to open in 2020, will be located in Sydney's north and will be known as SYD2.

The facility will be spread over 4 hectares of land and will be supported by a dedicated 132kV substation, which AirTrunk said will allow reliable power infrastructure at lower electricity rates.

"The facility is strategically located in major cloud availability zones in Sydney's north and is well-connected to telecommunications infrastructure," the company said.

See also: Data center glossary: 12 terms you should know (TechRepublic)

AirTrunk opened its first Australian data centre in Western Sydney in September 2017.

Known as SYD1, the 34,500 square metre data centre in Huntingwood has a total capacity of more than 90MW. It boasts 1.15 PUE, 36 data halls, 29,000sqm of technical data hall area, and 5,500sqm of office and storage area.

Phase one of the build cost the company AU$200 million.

AirTrunk then opened its second Australian data centre in November 2017, located at Derrimut in Western Melbourne, Victoria.

AirTrunk in August last year had announced the completion of a AU$850 million financing round to fund a major expansion of its Australian data centres in both Sydney and Melbourne.

AirTrunk this week said it has also acquired land adjacent to SYD1 and MEL1, saying it will enable both campuses to expand to over 130MW of IT load each.

The company's total Australian capacity will as a result be boosted to more than 370MW across the three data centres.

AirTrunk in April announced its plans to build a hyperscale data centre in Singapore, having raised SG$450 million to kick-off the build.

The Singapore development is part of AirTrunk's Asia-Pacific growth strategy and will see the Australian company boast three facilities in the region.

The Singapore facility will be built in Loyang, with the company saying its location is strategically near the Changi North Cable Landing Station, a key sub-sea internet landing station for international interconnection.

The company also announced a new facility in Hong Kong that will boast capacity tipping 20MW.

Both the Singapore and Hong Kong facilities are tracking ahead of schedule, AirTrunk said.

