Akamai targets IoT devices with launch of IoT Edge Connect

Akamai launched IoT Edge Connect, a service that's aimed at connecting Internet of things end points and applications.

Simply put, Akamai's network, which puts content and media closer to customers to reduce latency, can be used for IoT data.

Edge Connect is part of Akamai's Edge Cloud, which is designed to enable enterprises to deliver data and applications at scale. Networking tools such as 5G are expected to enable more IoT data with less latency.

Today, Akamai's core markets are media and content as well as security. IoT could become a growth market.

Akamai said its IoT Edge Connect will offer a secure framework and support for in-application messaging such as Message Queuing Telemetry Transport (MQTT). MQTT is designed for resource constrained devices to send and publish information to a server.

IoT Edge Connect includes:

An architecture that supports hundreds of millions of endpoints. The architecture is designed to reduce battery drain and optimize data, speed and volume.

An all-in-one data stream, distributed database and key value store.

Mutual authentication between connected end points.

MQTT and a cloud broker for major cloud providers.

In Akamai's first quarter, the company reported revenue of $707 million, up 6% from a year ago, with earnings of 65 cents a share.

