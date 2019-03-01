Free PDF download: The Rise of Industrial IoT

Special Feature Special Report: The Rise of Industrial IoT (free PDF) This ebook, based on the latest ZDNet / TechRepublic special feature, explores how infrastructure around the world is being linked together via sensors, machine learning and analytics. Read More

As the infrastructure around the world becomes more connected via sensors, machine learning, and analytics, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) has the potential to significantly impact businesses worldwide. ZDNet and TechRepublic journalists put together a special report examining the rise of the digital twin, new leaders in Industrial IoT and case studies highlighting the hows, the whys, and the lessons learned from industrial IoT deployment. Here's a look at what's in this free PDF ebook.

Steve Ranger breaks down what you need to know about IIoT, while Charles McLellan takes a deep dive into IIoT's impact. In her feature, Teena Maddox explores how IoT will drive the fourth industrial revolution or Industry 4.0.

Tech leaders must get ready for the huge amounts of data that IIoT technology will generate, yet Alison Rayome DeNisco reports that 58 percent of tech leaders are unprepared to handle IIoT data. Nick Heath explains how feeding data collected by IoT sensors into machine-learning models and using the resulting information can improve business processes, products, and services.

You can download all the articles as a free PDF ebook (free registration required).

Also in this eBook: Macy Bayern reports on the top jobs that will take advantage of the IIoT revolution; James Saunders offers insights into the top IIoT companies; and Danny Palmer discusses why IIoT security matters -- and needs to be improved.

To read all these articles, plus details on original research from ZDNet sister site Tech Pro Research, download the free PDF ebook: The Rise of Industrial IoT.

Also see:

A guide to the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) (ZDNet)

What is the IIoT? Everything you need to know about the Industrial Internet of Things (ZDNet)

Your guide to the top IIoT companies (ZDNet)

How IoT will drive the fourth industrial revolution (ZDNet)

How machine learning and the Internet of Things could transform your business (ZDNet)

Top 5 jobs that will take advantage of the IIoT revolution (ZDNet)

IIoT security: Why it matters, why it needs to be much better (ZDNet)

Nanosatellite hopefuls eyeing IoT opportunities (ZDNet)

CIO Jury: Why 58 percent of tech leaders are unprepared to handle IIoT data (ZDNet)