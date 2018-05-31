Alcatel 1X Android Go Edition smartphone launches in US for $99.99

A phone for $100 must be a complete waste of money, right? Not so fast.

Today, Alcatel announced the release of the Alcatel 1X in the US for just $99.99. The Alcatel 3V was just recently announced for the US market at $150 and I'm currently testing it out. It's rather stunning for a $150 phone.

Back in February, TCL Communication announced that three new 18:9 aspect ratio display devices would be launching in 2018. We now have the 3V and 1X for the US market and pricing is the lowest we have seen for a smartphone.

The Alcatel 1X comes in a suede fit and finish while sporting Android Oreo (Go edition) so if you are looking to purchase someone their first smartphone or you are interested in trying Android with very little risk then this phone may be perfect for you.

Alcatel 1X specifications

Processor : MediaTek quad-core 1.28 GHz

: MediaTek quad-core 1.28 GHz Display : 5.34 inch 960 x 480 pixels resolution LCD

: 5.34 inch 960 x 480 pixels resolution LCD Operating system : Android 8.0 Oreo (Go Edition)

: Android 8.0 Oreo (Go Edition) RAM : 1GB

: 1GB Storage : 16GB internal with microSD expansion card slot

: 16GB internal with microSD expansion card slot Cameras : Rear 8 megapixel and front 5 megapixel

: Rear 8 megapixel and front 5 megapixel Battery : 2460 mAh

: 2460 mAh Connectivity : 802.11 b/g/n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, FM radio

: 802.11 b/g/n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, FM radio Dimensions: 147.3 x 70.4 x 9.1 mm and 151 grams

A 3.5mm headset jack is present, as well as a FM radio. Alcatel also includes its Social Share software that brings various photo editing tools to the phone so you can quickly and easily share creative moments.

Sagar Kamdar, Director of Product, Android, stated:

Android's mission has always been to bring the power of computing to everyone, and part of that is ensuring a great experience across a broad range of devices. Android Oreo (Go edition) is specifically optimized to bring an easy, powerful software experience to devices with 1GB of RAM or less. We're excited to see Alcatel further that mission by launching the Alcatel 1X in the United States.

It looks like I'll have to add another phone to my best cheap smartphones post with the Alcatel 1X sitting at the lowest price of any on that list.