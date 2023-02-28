All-in-one PCs: Lenovo's new Tiny-in-One monitors can now support more powerful workstations

Image: Lenovo

All-in-One (AIO) computers are popular with remote and hybrid workers for their space efficiency, minimal cabling and transportability, but can come up short on repairability and upgradability. Lenovo's solution is its Tiny-in-One (TIO) range, which comprises small form factor Tiny PCs that can slot into ThinkCentre TIO monitors, allowing both components to be refreshed separately.

Also: What is the best all-in-one computer and which is the cheapest?

Announced at Mobile World Congress (MWC), the new ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One Gen 5 Monitor, which is available in 21.5-inch and 23.8-inch sizes, delivers an upgraded audio-visual experience via a 1080p webcam, microphone and dual forward-firing speakers. The camera has a light that glows red when you're in a virtual meeting plus a physical ThinkShutter for privacy when you're not using it, and there are dedicated buttons on the front for volume control and muting the mic.

The display is a minimal-bezel FHD resolution unit with support for 99% of the sRGB colour gamut and low blue light technology for maximum eye comfort. Options include 10-point touch capability and stylus support.

ThinkCentre Tiny desktop PCs slot into a rear compartment on the TIO monitor via a 3-in-1 connector, and the new Gen 5 model now accepts workstation-class ThinkStation Tiny systems as well.

"As part of its refreshed design, the new ThinkCentre TIO Gen 5 has been enhanced to now support even high performance ThinkStation Tiny workstation PCs, in addition to the standard ThinkCentre Tiny," Lenovo said.

The installed PC unit is protected by a vented door, with a dual Kensington lock securing both monitor and PC – an important feature given that the transportable TIO systems are likely to be installed in public places.

"The ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One Gen 5 Monitor is designed to support multiple working scenarios, such as a kiosk or tradeshow set up, reception desk, carted workstations, a rotating call center, library, etc., offering a highly versatile all-in-one experience. This new innovation, which is powered by thoughtful and purpose-driven design, demonstrates how Lenovo continues to pave the way for the future of visual technology," said Stefan Engel, VP & GM of Lenovo's Visuals Business.

Image: Lenovo

The ThinkCentre TIO Gen 5 monitor also includes HDMI and DisplayPort connections at the back, allowing up to two external PCs to be attached in addition to the Tiny PC, along with a USB Gen 1 Type B port for peripherals such as a USB hub.

Ergonomic features include +/-45 degrees of swivel, -5 to 23.5 degrees of tilt, 155mm of height adjustment, and the ability to pivot between landscape and portrait orientation. Sustainability is on the agenda too, of course: the new monitors come with environmentally friendly paper cushion packaging, and Lenovo's CO2 Offset Service is available to help customers offset their carbon emissions.

Also: Sustainability and net zero: The path Lenovo is taking

Lenovo's ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One Gen 5 Monitors will be available from August 2023. Prices are expected to start from €299 (~$318) for the 22-inch model and €399 (~$424) for the 24-inch model.