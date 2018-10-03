Amazon adds 4K streaming to the Fire TV Stick

Amazon has updated its small Fire TV Stick to include 4K streaming capabilities and a new Alexa Voice Remote. In addition to 4K streaming, the new Fire TV Stick 4K is compatible with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and HDR 10+ videos.

The Fire TV Stick 4K includes a new quad-core processor and redesigned antenna Amazon claims is able to stream ultra high-definition content in congested environments.

The new Alexa Voice Remote brings with it the ability to control your TV and any AV equipment connected to it. The new remote now has dedicated power, volume, and mute buttons. The lack of those basic TV controls were a sticking point in our Fire TV Cube review earlier this year. The Alexa Voice Remote includes "multidirectional infrared technology" to ensure it will work with any auxiliary devices, as well as your TV.

The revamped remote is available on its own for $29 and will work with current generation Fire TV devices. Orders will begin shipping Oct. 31. In the coming weeks, Amazon will begin including the new remote with the Fire TV Cube.

The Fire TV Stick 4K is available for preorder starting Wednesday, Oct. 3 for $50. Orders will begin shipping on Oct. 31 in the US and Canada. Users in the UK, Germany, and India will have to wait until Nov. 14 before orders begin shipping. Users in Japan can order now, and Amazon expects orders to begin shipping by the end of the year.

Wednesday's announcement comes on the heels of a series of product announcements from Amazon last month. Amazon announced various products ranging from an Alexa-equipped microwave to a wall clock, also with Alexa built in. The company also announced Fire TV Recast, which allows users to stream live television and act as a DVR for over-the-air programming.

