Buyer's remorse: Phones, tablets and more tech purchases we regret

My biggest (read: most expensive) tech purchase regret is the Drobo S, for which I paid a small fortune ($800 or so) in 2011.

The idea of a single box filled with hard drives seemed excellent at the time, especially as Windows Home Server was shuffling off its mortal coil. But the actual implementation of the hardware was less than ideal.

For starters, it took forever to boot, and after it did, it was unacceptably noisy. And it arrived right at the dawn of the cloud era, when online storage turned out to be a much better deal than a bunch of drives stuffed into a big black box in the corner of the office.

-- Ed Bott