Amazon Back to Business sale: Deep discounts on Fitbit, Meeting Owl, and more

Amazon has an online marketplace specifically for business customers, and for the next month, it's holding a Back to Business sale there, with deep discounts on office electronics and furniture, supply room necessities, and even first aid kits.

See it now: Amazon's Back to Business sale



Amazon is pitching this sale as a helpful kick-start to the new year for SMBs and professionals who could use some great deals on everything needed to upgrade their office. It's a five-week-long extravaganza, with new deals regularly added.

What is Amazon Business?

The main thing you need to remember about Amazon Business is it offers professionals, enterprise, and SMB customers a purchasing solution. It provides access to everything from IT and lab equipment to education and food service supplies. Also, similar to Amazon Prime members, Amazon Business members get perks, like free two-day shipping.

For more information about how Amazon Business works, see ZDNet's guide here.

Also: Your Amazon Business Playbook TechRepublic

How to find the Amazon Business marketplace

You can access the Amazon Business marketplace (and the entire Back to Business sale) from here.

When is Amazon's Back to Business sale?

The Amazon Back to Business sale starts Jan. 6 and lasts until Feb. 17.

Also: How Amazon's deal with Apple puts the hurt on small sellers CNET

Best Amazon Back to Business deals

Amazon has given ZDNet a sneak peek at some of the best Amazon Business deals you'll find as part of the Back to Business sale. We've included them below, but we'll also update this guide over the next month with any other great bargains we find.

Jan. 6 to Jan. 19: Upgrade the Office

See it now: Amazon Back to Business - Upgrade the Workplace



Amazon Business members looking to upgrade their workspace can find deals from brands such as HP and Brother. Additionally, members have the option to purchase installment services from Amazon's recently launched Business Services.

Jan. 20 to Feb. 2: Stock up and Save

See it now: Amazon Back to Business - Stock up and Save



Amazon Business members can save on bulk purchases for things like office chairs and desk organizers and even paper towels.

Feb. 3 to Feb. 17: For the professional

See it now: Amazon Back to Business - For the professional



Amazon Business members who are working professionals can also find deals for them, such as a discount on Windows 10 Home.

For more great deals on devices, gadgetry, and technology for your enterprise, business, or home office, see ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter blog. Affiliate disclosure: ZDNet earns commission from the products and services featured on this page.

Previous and related coverage:

Best of CES 2019: Cool tech you can buy this year

With so many announcements this week, it's easy to get lost. But, believe it or not, some of the just-announced devices at CES 2019 will be on sale soon. Here's a round-up of them all.

The absolute best iPhone deals for January 2019

If you're shopping around for an iPhone, look no further. We've rounded up the all best deals -- from carriers, retailers, and Apple itself. Keep checking back, too, as we plan to regularly update this guide.