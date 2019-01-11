Best of CES 2019: Cool tech you can buy this year

From Sony to Google, there were so many events and announcements at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week, we can't possibly fault you for getting confused by it all. So, to help you out, we've rounded up some of the top gear we spotted on the show floor. Better yet, these are all the things you can either pre-order now or buy soon.

LG Signature OLED TV R

See it now: LG Signature OLED TVs



LG plans to release its rollable OLED TV sometime during the second half of 2019, though it hasn't yet announced pricing. Our sister site, CNET, looked at it at CES 2019 and called it "incredible" and said it "feels like a finished product, something a wealthy buyer with a huge swath of windows and a million-dollar view would snap up in a heartbeat."

Blue Ember mic

See it now: Blue Ember mics



Blue, a popular maker of microphones, offers affordable models like the Yeti for YouTubers, as well as XLR models for professionals. Now, it has a middle-of-the-road offering: An XLR mic that will cost only $100 when it debuts in February.

Xtrainerz bone-conduction headphones

See it now: AfterShokz headphones



AfterShokz Xtrainerz bone-conduction headphones are ideal for swimmers, as they're completely waterproof (up to six feet). They also have 4GB of MP3 storage, so no Bluetooth is needed. You'll be able to buy them this spring for $150.

Nubia Red Magic Mars

See it now: Nubia Red Magic



The Red Magic Mars is a gaming phone with two touch buttons on the shoulders for physical gameplay. It also has a big battery and liquid-and-air cooling system complete the package. It will launch in the US and Europe around March for $399 (about £310).

Coolpad Dyno

See it now: Coolpad



Want a smartwatch for your kids? If they're between four and nine years old, the Coolpad Dyno kid tracker will lets them call or text pre-approved contacts. It also features an SOS button for calling emergency contacts or 911. It is launching in January for $149, though you'll have to pay $10 per month for the watch's cell service plan.

Razer Turret

See it now: Razer



The Razer Turret is a keyboard with Chroma lights and built-in mousepad and wireless mouse. The mousepad slides out or can be hidden away completely. Unlike most gadgets on this list, it's already available for $250 (about £250).

Royole flexible keyboard

See it now: Royole



Royole introduced a flexible screen last November. Now, it's showing off a flexible QWERTY keyboard that connects via Bluetooth. With the push of a button, it can be rolled up. Pricing isn't confirmed, but it'll literally roll out in the second quarter of 2019.

Trifo Ironpie

See it now: Trifo Ironpie



Trifo is a new robot vaccuum for just $299. It uses sensors to track its position and can remember where it's already cleaned.

Nreal Light mixed reality glasses

See it now: Nreal Light



The Nreal Light is an alternative to the Magic Leap. It's a pair of glasses that can overlay video images onto the real world. It's powered by a cable-attached Snapdragon 845 processor, the same you'd find in the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. No price has been announced, but these are expected to launch in the late summer or early fall of this year.

Miracle Gro Twelve

See it now: Miracle Go Twelve at Indiegogo



The Miracle Gro Twelve is an indoor planter that works with hydroponics. It also has an app, which connects via Bluetooth, that lets you know when your plants need watering, etc. This fail-proof system is designed to help even novice gardeners grow. You can preorder the Miracle Gro Twelve on Indiegogo for $300 from Jan. 28. A retail version is expected to launch in March.

GoSun solar cooker

See it now: GoSun solar cooker



This solar cooker claims to feed a family of five in the dark and stormy weather. It uses parabolic reflectors to focus sunlight into a vacuum tube and can convert 80 percent of that into heat up to 550 degrees. It'll launch in April for $499.

Temi Robot with Alexa

See it now: Temi Robot



Robotemi's autonomous navigation assistant robot, Temi, is designed to provide home assistance for the elderly. And it now supports Alexa. It connects to Wi-Fi, and a full charge will last nearly 9 hours. It's launching in March for $1,499, including shipping.

R-Pur Nano Mask

See it now: R-Pur



Supposedly, this mask filter out exhaust for urban runners and cyclists. It has a filter and even glows. It's available in Europe now for 170 euros (about $200 or £150) and is launching in the US later this year.

Groove X Lovot

See it now: Groove X



Think of this is a robot with a temperature-based cam and touch sensors. It has expressive eyes, moves around on two wheels, and, according to the company, it can beg for attention. Its head can tracks motion and body language, and it can transmit live footage from the camera. It's meant to be a cuddling toy for kids, but it also doubles as a surveillance device, baby monitor, and sleep tracker. You can pre-order it now, in pairs, for 598,000 yen (around $5,300, or £4,210). It'll ship in winter 2019.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Verizon

See it now: Garmin Vivoactive 3 Verizon



Garmin's first LTE fitness watch has an SOS-issuing fall detection capability, like the Apple Watch Series 4. But its chief purpose is to let you download and play music over LTE. No pricing is available yet, but it'll launch around March. For comparison, the noncellular Vivoactive 3 Music, which is already available, costs $300.

Jabra Elite 85h

See it now: Jabra Elite 85h



Jabra's wireless noise-canceling headphones, the Elite 85h, costs $300. It features eight microphones, noise-canceling technology that adapts to your environment, and tap-free voice control via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. It'll launch in April for $300.

HP Omen X Emperium 65

See it now: HP Omen X Emperium 65 at Amazon



Costing $5,000, this is a premium, big gaming monitor. It's a 65-incher with 144Hz refresh, G-Sync, and HDR. It'll launch in February.

Nuheara IQbuds Max

See it now: Nuheara



Nuheara's IQbuds Max are "intelligent earbuds" with active noise cancellation. They're supposed to act "like an audiologist in a box," as they calibrate sound and cancellation in real-time using Nuheara's Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation system. They are expected to ship in the second half of 2019 for around $500 or $600.

Matrix PowerWatch 2

See it now: PowerWatch 2 on Indiegogo



The PowerWatch 2 runs on solar power and body-generated heat and doesn't require charging. It features a heart rate, step counting, an always-on reflective color screen, 200m water resistance, notifications, and GPS. You can preorder it now on Indiegogo for $200 (about £160). But it will cost $499 when it's available later this year.

The Maximus Answer DualCam Doorbell

See it now: Maximus smart home devices



This is a video doorbell with two motion-sensing 1080p HDR cameras. You can view the two-camera feed on your phone through the Kuna app, and when someone rings your door, it pings your phone. Mics also allow you to talk to visitors. The doorbell is expected to arrive in the second quarter of 2019 for $199.

Samsung Space Monitor

See it now: Samsung Space Monitor



Samsung is offering 27- and 32-inch Space Monitors that clamp to the back a desk and sit flush against the wall when not in use. The Space Monitors (SR75) will ship in March for $400 (27-inch) and $500 (32-inch).

D-Link 5G NR Router (DWR-2010)

See it now: D-Link 5G NR Router



This is a home 5G router. D-Link isn't shipping until the latter half of the year -- but if you live in an area lacking broadband, you'll want to start checking this out now. Pricing has yet to be confirmed.

KitchenAid Smart Display

See it now: KitchenAid Smart Display



KitchenAid has entered the smart display space, with its own splash-resistant offering. It features Google Assistant and also offers Yummly recipe recommendations. It's slated to launch in second half of the year, for around $200 or $300.

Shure MV88 Plus

See it now: Shure MV88 Plus



Shure's MV88 Plus kit lets you record quality video with your phone. It consists of a Manfrotto mini tripod, a phone clamp, and a Shure condensor microphone. This kit will ship toward the end of January for $249.

Looking for laptops?

Check out our CES 2019 gallery (below) that's specifically for notebooks:

