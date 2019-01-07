The absolute best iPhone deals for January 2019

Want to buy an iPhone without spending too much money?

Normally, we'd say that's impossible, but you're in luck: Apple recently issued its first profit warning since 2002. While that sounds gloomy for investors, it's good news for those of you who want to buy Apple products, as ZDNet's Adrian Kingsley-Hughes explained here.

He's predicted a downward effect on pricing. Don't expect Apple to cut its iPhone prices by half or anything dramatic like that, but you could see some models getting decent discounts over the next few months. In fact, there are great deals to be found already.

Here are the best iPhone sales we've spotted for January 2019.

Best iPhone deals: Major carriers



AT&T

AT&T is holding an iPhone BOGO sale -- where you buy an iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XR, and you'll get a free iPhone XR with your purchase. See AT&T's iPhone BOGO deal here.

Alternatively, as part of the same BOGO sale above, you can buy an iPhone and get up to $750 in credit toward the purchase of an iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max. See AT&T's iPhone BOGO deal here.

Sprint

If you buy a new iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max from Sprint, the US carrier will give you an iPhone XR for free. See Sprint's iPhone XR deal here.

Alternatively, as part of the same deal above, you can opt for a $550 credit toward the purchase of your second iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max. See Sprint's iPhone deal here.

T-Mobile

Buy the iPhone XS and trade in an eligible device, and then you'll get $390 back (via 36 monthly bill credits). Eligible trade-ins include the iPhone 7 through iPhone 8 Plus; Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8, Google Pixel through Pixel 2 XL, and LG V30 and LG G). For instance, if you trade in an Phone 7, you'll get $300 in credit. See T-Mobile's iPhone XS deal here.

Buy an iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone 8 on a monthly payment plan, add a new line of service (so, two total), and trade in an eligible device, and then you'll get up to $750 back (via 24 or 36 monthly bill credits). Eligible trade-ins include the iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6s Plus. For instance, if you trade in an iPhone 7, you'll get $300 in credit. See T-Mobile's iPhone deal here.

Verizon

Got an old phone laying around? Verizon is offering a minimum $100 credit ( to your account over 24 months) when you upgrade and trade-in select models (ranging from the iPhone SE to the Samsung Galaxy S4). See Verizon's trade-in deal here.



You can add a new line of service at Verizon and then get $300 off the purchase of a new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XR. See Verizon's iPhone deal here.

Best iPhone deals: Prepaid carriers

Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile is offering one of the best prices we've seen on the iPhone XR. You can get the 64GB version for $649.99 with free shipping and no service contract. That's $99 off.The 128GB option is also available, but for $699.99, and the 256GB is $799.99, with free shipping and no contract. They're both $99 off. See Boost Mobile's iPhone XR deal here.



MetroPCS

MetroPCS by T-Mobile is a prepaid carrier. It's currently offering the iPhone XS for $849 (a $150 discount) and the iPhone XS Max for $949 (a $150 discount). See MetroPCS' iPhone XS deal here and iPhone XS Max deal here.



Virgin Mobile

Looking for an older iPhone, but still want to save a few bucks? Consider the iPhone 6s from Virgin Mobile. At just $299.99, it's a great bargain. See Virgin Mobile's iPhone 6s deal here.



Best iPhone deals: Retailers



Amazon

If you don't mind buying a refurbished iPhone, there's an iPhone 8 (unlocked, 64GB) for $473 on Amazon. That's $117 less than the same refurbished model at Best Buy. It's also backed by Amazon's 90-day guarantee. See Amazon's iPhone 8 deal here.

Best Buy

Get the iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max (with activation), and you'll receive up to $400 as a Best Buy gift card -- if you trade in an old iPhone. You can estimate your iPhone trade-in value here. An iPhone 7 (128GB) will fetch you around $170. This is an in-store only offer. See Best Buy's iPhone XS/XS Max deal here.

Best Buy is offering the same deal above for the iPhone XR (with activation). Again, you'll receive up to $400 as a Best Buy gift card -- if you trade in an old iPhone. This is an in-store only offer. See Best Buy's iPhone XR deal here.

eBay

BuySpry (via eBay) has a refurbished iPhone 7 Plus (unlocked, 256GB) in Black for $384.78 with free shipping. A 60-day BuySpry warranty is included. It also comes with an MFi-certified cable and power adapter. See eBay's iPhone 7 Plus deal here.



BuySpry (via eBay) has a refurbished iPhone 8 Plus (unlocked, 256GB) in Space Grey for $574.99 with free shipping. Again, a 60-day BuySpry warranty is included. See eBay's iPhone 8 Plus deal here.



Target

Target has $35 off the Phone SE (prepaid from Simple Mobile), making it $124.99. To be clear, this phone works on a prepaid service, but there's no contract, and it's a 22 percent savings on a model just two years old. See Target's iPhone SE deal here.



Walmart

Walmart has the iPhone 6 32GB (prepaid from Straight Talk) in Space Gray for $99. Again, this phone works on a prepaid but service, but this is the best deal for any carrier by at least $50. See Walmart's iPhone 6 deal here.



Best iPhone deals: Apple Store



Apple sells refurbished iPhone models, too. It has the iPhone 7 Plus (unlocked, 32GB) for $479, a $99 savings. You can also get it in 128GB for $569 (a $100 savings) or 256GB for $649 (a $220 savings). See Apple's iPhone 7 Plus deal here. Apple has a dedicated online storefront for active military personnel and veterans -- complete with a 10-percent discount offer on Apple products, including the iPhone. The new iPhone XR, for instance, is just $674. See Apple's military storefront here.



