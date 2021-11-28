30+ Best Cyber Monday Amazon deals 2021: Save big on Roku, Fire TV, more

It's time for Black Fri -- I mean, Cyber Monday shopping! From now through Monday, Amazon will be listing its wide selection of products at specially-marked prices. While delivery times may vary (see product listings for the most up-to-date time frames), we've scoured the retailer, from A to Z, to uncover the best deals available right now.
Return policy
Amazon has expanded its Holiday Return Policy, giving purchases made between October 1 to December 31 eligibility for return until January 31, 2022. Learn more here.
Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $29
$21 off
This Cyber Monday, Amazon is offering $21 off a Roku 4K streaming stick. This streaming device can be used to access content from subscription services including Sling, Hulu, Netflix, and Prime Video, and can be controlled via both a remote or voice activation.
Amazon Fire TV 55'' 4-Series 4K TV for $379.99
$140 off
You can save big on a new 55'' Fire TV by Amazon. For a decent-sized 4K panel, you're paying just $379.99 ($140 off). What you get for the price includes 3 HDMI ports, built-in streaming services like Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+, and other smart TV features.
Apple AirPods Pro for $159.99
$90 off
Possibly the cheapest we'll be seeing the Apple AirPods Pro, Amazon currently has the active noise-canceling earbuds going for just $159.99 ($90 off). These are arguably the best wireless earbuds you can buy, whether you're an audiophile or not. It's the earbud to buy for family, friends, coworkers, or yourself if you want excellent sound quality, a secure and comfortable fit, and all the Apple magic when paired to an iPhone.
Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system for $209
$184
Home Wi-Fi has become a crucial tool for work and study, but when a connection is being shared between different people and devices, bottlenecks can occur. To combat this, mesh Wi-Fi was introduced -- and one of these products, the Amazon eero 6, is currently on sale. Available for $209, the eero is a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 system able to cover up to 5,000 sq. ft and speeds of up to 900Mbps (wired) or 500Mbps (wireless).
Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundle with Echo Dot for $41.99
$57 off
Amazon is offering a wired version of the smart Ring doorbell together with an Echo Dot thrown in for $41.99 during Cyber Monday.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for $109.99
$40 off
Samsung just launched the Galaxy Buds 2, which bundle excellent sound quality with a lightweight and comfortable design. The wireless earbuds are currently on sale for $109.99 ($40 off) and come in a slew of pastel colors.
Up to 25% off Netgear networking products
$Various
Amazon is offering discounts of up to 24% on a range of Netgear products. Items currently on sale include Mesh range extenders, cable modems, and the Orbi Mesh home Wi-Fi 6 system ($329, or 27% off).
MSI GS75 Stealth Gaming Laptop for $1,349
$266 off
Over at Amazon, you can pick up an MSI GS75 Stealth gaming laptop at a discount. This laptop comes with a 17.3-inch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage.
TP-Link Deco Mesh WiFi router for $99
$30 off
While not the biggest discount in existence, the TP-Link Deco Mesh WiFi router is still worth considering if you need to purchase a new router or you have connectivity black spots in your home that need to be tackled. This router uses mesh technologies to boost coverage in areas of up to 3800 sq. ft.
Other deals of note
- Samsung 870 EVO 500GB 2.5 Inch SATA III Internal SSD drive, $64.99 ($30 off)
- Up to 50% off select Jabra headphones
- All-new Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) with Blink mini, $49.99 ($69.99 off)
- TP-Link Deco Powerline Hybrid Mesh WiFi System (Deco P9) (up to 6,000 sq.ft), $157.99 ($72 off)
- Sony WF-C500 wireless in-ear headphones, $78 ($21 off)
- Canon EOS Webcam Accessories Starter Kit for EOS Rebel, $69.99 ($20 off)
- WD 18TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive HDD, $339.99 ($190 off)
- Nikon Z6 Full Frame Mirrorless Camera Body, $1596 ($400 off)
- Up to 35% off Corsair power supplies
- Up to 38% off select Garmin watches
- Up to 50% off Samsung Smart Tags
- Samsung 32-inch Class FRAME QLED smart TV, $447 ($80 off)
- Up to 46% off Samsung monitors
- PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership, $39.99 ($20 off)
- Up to 58% off Ring Video Doorbells and Echo Bundles
- Up to 50% Off Belkin Wireless Accessories
- Up to 20% off Samsung Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic
- HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR system, $649 ($250 off)
- Up to 45% off select Samsung Audio products
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, 256GB, $529.99 ($200 off)
- eufy Security, eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit, $149.99 ($90 off)
- Fujifilm X-E3 Mirrorless Digital Camera, $798 ($200 off)
- HP Sprocket Select Portable 2.3x3.4" Instant Photo Printer, $74.99 ($25 off)
- Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7 FE, $429.99 ($100 off)
- Up to 15% off Electronic Essentials from Amazon Basics
Expired deals:
- Erligpowht 10" Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand & phone holder, $19.99 ($5 off)
- Tenda Nova Mesh WiFi System, $87.99 ($42 off)
- Up to 45% off Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet + Echo Buds (2nd Gen) Bundle
- Up to 30% off BN-LINK Smart Plugs
- Up to 20% off Amazon Basics Office Products
- SanDisk flash drive savings
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, $119.99, ($30 off)
- 3 in 1 Magnetic Wireless Charger, 15W, $47.99 ($12 off)
- Up to 30% off ecobee smart home products
- Up to 17% off Samsung monitors
- Up to 50% off Razer Inputs and Video Game Accessories
- Lightning deal: Vodzsla Triple Portable Monitor for Laptops, $339.99 ($60 off)
- 42% off Instant Brands Large Room Air Purifiers, $199.95 ($100 off)
- Buy 3 games for the price of 2
- Up to 39% off WD SSD storage devices
- Anker eufyCam 2 Wireless Home Security Camera System, $369.99 ($100 off)
- Crucial X6 1TB Portable SSD drive, $99.95 ($30 off)
- Up to 30% off home office furniture
- 20% off Vantrue dash cameras
- TP-Link WiFi 6 Router AX1800 Smart WiFi Router, $85 ($14 off)
- Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, four-pack, $24.95 ($5 off)
- Up to 15% off Amazon Basic computer accessories
- Up to 20% off Philips Hue smart lighting bundles
As always, we will be monitoring all the deals available on Amazon over the next month. Be sure to follow this page for the most up-to-date promotions available.
