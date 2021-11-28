30+ Best Cyber Monday Amazon deals 2021: Save big on Roku, Fire TV, more

It's time for Black Fri -- I mean, Cyber Monday shopping! From now through Monday, Amazon will be listing its wide selection of products at specially-marked prices. While delivery times may vary (see product listings for the most up-to-date time frames), we've scoured the retailer, from A to Z, to uncover the best deals available right now.

Return policy

Amazon has expanded its Holiday Return Policy, giving purchases made between October 1 to December 31 eligibility for return until January 31, 2022. Learn more here.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $29 $21 off This Cyber Monday, Amazon is offering $21 off a Roku 4K streaming stick. This streaming device can be used to access content from subscription services including Sling, Hulu, Netflix, and Prime Video, and can be controlled via both a remote or voice activation.

Amazon Fire TV 55'' 4-Series 4K TV for $379.99 $140 off You can save big on a new 55'' Fire TV by Amazon. For a decent-sized 4K panel, you're paying just $379.99 ($140 off). What you get for the price includes 3 HDMI ports, built-in streaming services like Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+, and other smart TV features.

Apple AirPods Pro for $159.99 $90 off Possibly the cheapest we'll be seeing the Apple AirPods Pro, Amazon currently has the active noise-canceling earbuds going for just $159.99 ($90 off). These are arguably the best wireless earbuds you can buy, whether you're an audiophile or not. It's the earbud to buy for family, friends, coworkers, or yourself if you want excellent sound quality, a secure and comfortable fit, and all the Apple magic when paired to an iPhone.

Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system for $209 $184 Home Wi-Fi has become a crucial tool for work and study, but when a connection is being shared between different people and devices, bottlenecks can occur. To combat this, mesh Wi-Fi was introduced -- and one of these products, the Amazon eero 6, is currently on sale. Available for $209, the eero is a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 system able to cover up to 5,000 sq. ft and speeds of up to 900Mbps (wired) or 500Mbps (wireless).

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for $109.99 $40 off Samsung just launched the Galaxy Buds 2, which bundle excellent sound quality with a lightweight and comfortable design. The wireless earbuds are currently on sale for $109.99 ($40 off) and come in a slew of pastel colors.

Up to 25% off Netgear networking products $Various Amazon is offering discounts of up to 24% on a range of Netgear products. Items currently on sale include Mesh range extenders, cable modems, and the Orbi Mesh home Wi-Fi 6 system ($329, or 27% off).

MSI GS75 Stealth Gaming Laptop for $1,349 $266 off Over at Amazon, you can pick up an MSI GS75 Stealth gaming laptop at a discount. This laptop comes with a 17.3-inch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage.

TP-Link Deco Mesh WiFi router for $99 $30 off While not the biggest discount in existence, the TP-Link Deco Mesh WiFi router is still worth considering if you need to purchase a new router or you have connectivity black spots in your home that need to be tackled. This router uses mesh technologies to boost coverage in areas of up to 3800 sq. ft.

As always, we will be monitoring all the deals available on Amazon over the next month. Be sure to follow this page for the most up-to-date promotions available.