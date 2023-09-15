These 5 new Amazon features make finding the products you need even easier

Amazon

Amazon is a one-stop shop for all your shopping needs. Listing over 12 million products, the website can sometimes be challenging to find exactly what you need. Amazon added new features to help with that.

The first feature the e-commerce giant added was a multimodal search that allows users to search for a product with a picture and text.

Even though Amazon previously had a photo search feature, you wouldn't be able to add text, which could result in inaccurate search results. By adding a text prompt when performing a visual search, you can make sure to refine the results for your exact needs.

Amazon uses the example of shopping for a home appliance part on Amazon, as seen by the photo at the top of the article. A user can simply snap a picture of the part and include the appliance's brand in the text section to find the exact replacement.

Amazon also expanded its View in Your Room feature, which uses augmented reality to show what the product will be like in your space, to include smaller tabletop items such as lamps, toaster ovens, and coffee makers.

If you have ever been browsing on social media and found the perfect product but it didn't have a link or you didn't want to buy it off a sketchy site, you can now easily share it to the Amazon app to find it there.

Regardless of the site or social media platform where you find it, all you need to do is click on the site's "share" button and choose the Amazon Shopping app. Then, you'll have the opportunity to click the "Find products on Amazon" where you will be shown similar products.

Lastly, Amazon added some labeling that helps shoppers determine whether they want to add an item to their cart, including a previously purchased banner and sales trend information such as "10K+ bought in past month."