Amazon's early Black Friday deals: $140 off Shark robot vacuum, $500 off TCL 75'' TV

In case you didn't get the memo: Black Friday is starting early this year, as decided by the likes of Best Buy and Amazon. From now until -- well, Black Friday, Amazon will be listing its wide selection of products at specially-marked prices. While there is no word on whether the same products will go for less in a few weeks, we've scoured the retailer, from A to Z, to uncover the best deals available right now.

Return policy

Amazon has expanded its Holiday Return Policy, giving purchases made between October 1 to December 31 eligibility for return until January 31, 2022. Learn more here.

Roku Ultra for $69 $30 off Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon is offering $30 off a Roku Ultra streaming stick. This 4K streaming device can be used to access content from subscription services including Sling, Hulu, Netflix, and Prime Video, and can be controlled via both a remote or voice activation.

TCL 75'' 5-Series 4K Roku TV for $999 $500 off While TCL is best known for its cheap, value-driven TVs, the brand foray into the premium sector has not been a disappointment. Today, you can snag a 75-inch 5-Series 4K model for $999 on Amazon. While that's not a small ask, you're getting a ton of screen for the money and a $500 discount.

Shark AV993 IQ Robot Vacuum for $239 $140 off The Shark AV993 IQ Robot Vacuum is currently on sale over at Amazon. This robot vacuum, marketed especially toward those dealing with pet hair, is compatible with Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant, making it controllable via either voice commands or a mobile application.

MSI GS75 Stealth Gaming Laptop for $1606 $142 off Over at Amazon, you can pick up an MSI GS75 Stealth gaming laptop at a discount. This laptop comes with a 17.3-inch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage.

Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless Headphone for $194 $155 off Looking for a headphone that has superior sound quality, a comfortable fit, and long-lasting battery life? Enter the Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless Headphones. Available for $194 or 45% off the original price, the wireless headphones make for great audio-wear, whether you're mixing in the studio or enjoying your favorite tunes. It also has a secret trick up its sleeves: active noise cancellation, allowing it to block out distractions, not the music.

Lenovo C32q-20 31.5-inch monitor for $209.99 $90 off The Lenovo C32q-20 -- as sophisticated as the name sounds -- is an excellent monitor that covers all the essentials. The 31.5-inch IPS monitor can be yours for less than $210 right now on Amazon, a $90 discount from its retail price. At the price, the 1440p monitor is a bargain for students, office workers, and gamers alike. The deal ends at the end of the day so act fast.

TP-Link Deco Mesh WiFi router for $99.99 $30 off While not the biggest discount in existence, the TP-Link Deco Mesh WiFi router is still worth considering if you need to purchase a new router or you have connectivity black spots in your home that need to be tackled. This router uses mesh technologies to boost coverage in areas of up to 3800 sq. ft.

As always, we will be monitoring all the deals available on Amazon over the next month.