Amazon's early Black Friday deals: Here's what's new

Return policy

Amazon has expanded its Holiday Return Policy, giving purchases made between October 1 to December 31 eligibility for return until January 31, 2022. Learn more here.

Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless Headphone for $159.95 $190 off Looking for a headphone that has superior sound quality, a comfortable fit, and long-lasting battery life? Enter the Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless Headphones. Available for $159.95 or 54% off the original price, the wireless headphones make for great audio-wear, whether you're mixing in the studio or enjoying your favorite tunes. It also has a secret trick up its sleeves: active noise cancellation, allowing it block out distractions, not the music.

Fire TV Stick 4K for $35.99 $15 off This Black Friday, give your TV the gift of 4K streaming capabilities with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Coming in at $35.99 or 30% off, the smart dongle gives you access to popular media services like Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, and more. An included remote control makes navigating a breeze, even if your TV isn't the latest and greatest.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 128GB for $950 $250 off Since its launch earlier this year, ZDNet's Matthew Miller has heralded the S21 Ultra as the device to beat. Retailing for $200 less than it's predecessor, the Samsung flagship now goes for an additional $250 off, pricing in at $950. With a top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and one of the best displays you can find on a phone, it's competing once more with the updated price tag.

Samsung T7 Portable SSD 1TB for $130 $40 off There's nothing worst than working from your laptop and experiencing a sudden crash that wipes all its memory and files. With the Samsung T7 Portable SSD, you get 1TB worth of storage to store and backup your files and data. The SSD reads up to 1,050 MB/s, making file transfer swift, and has a built in cooling system to prevent overheating. For a limited time, it's $40 off with a price of $130.

Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Wireless Desktop Keyboard and Mouse for $80 $50 off If you've been spending more time typing and clicking from your home office, chances are you've experienced some fatigue at the end of a long work day. That's what Microsoft is trying to fix with the Sculpt series of peripherals. Now bundled for just $80, you get a uniquely designed wireless keyboard, mouse, and number pad that is built to provide the best ergonomics. The set typically sells for $130, making it all the more worth it for your wallet and physical health.

