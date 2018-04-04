Amazon extends hands-free Alexa to Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 tablets

In a software update rolling out this week, Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 tablet users can trigger Alexa hands-free, with their voice -- ridding of having to press the home button.

amazon-fire-7-12.jpg
Amazon Alexa on Fire 7 and Fire 8 HD tablets is set to go hands free.

Amazon announced it's expanding hands-free mode to Alexa voice assistant on the Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 tablets. In a new firmware update, Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 users will be able to trigger Alexa hands-free with their voice, rather than having to press and hold the tablets' home screen button to launch the voice assistant.

Amazon previously supported Alexa hands-free on its flagship Fire HD 10 tablet. Amazon says the hands-free feature will rollout to the Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 for free, later this week.

To enable or disable Alexa hands-free, on the Fire 7, Fire HD 8, and Fire HD 10 tablets:

  • Download the latest over-the-air software update when it's available.
  • Swipe down from the top of your tablet's Home screen.
  • Tap the Settings (gear) icon.
  • Tap Alexa, then tap the switch for Hands-Free Mode.

Amazon said to use Alexa hands-free functionality on the Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 tablets across the room, users will need to plugin their tablet to a power source.

Amazon prices the Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 tablets at $49.99 and $79.99 respectively. With hands-free Alexa access, Amazon has turned its cheap Fire tablets into a make-shift, cheaper Echo Show or Echo Spot.

The Alexa voice assistant, found across Amazon and third-party devices, enables users to use their voice for to-do lists, news, and weather, and other real time information. Alexa can also control smart devices via Skills.

