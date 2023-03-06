'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Amazon is offering deep discounts across its Fire tablet lineup -- and the new prices are the lowest I've seen since the holidays. For instance, the latest Fire HD 8 tablet is on sale for $60, which is just $5 more than its Black Friday price. But that's still 40% off its price since releasing in September, and on average, $25 lower than the sale price it typically hits on Amazon.
Also: The best Amazon tablets
Fire tablets make solid browsing devices, and they're also great for kids. Despite a lack of access to the Google Play Store and official Google apps, and their hardware not exactly being iPad-comparable, they're still incredibly affordable and offer plenty of performance for e-reading, streaming videos, and casual web browsing.
The Fire HD 8 is likely the best Fire tablet for most people. It is durable, has a battery that lasts over 10 hours, charges over UBS-C, and has expandable storage up to 1TB via microSD. It comes pre-loaded with all Prime Video, Audible, and the Kindle app, too. The Kids and Kids Pro versions of the Fire HD 8 are also on sale for $100, each. These tablets are more locked-down for children and come with more content geared toward them, in addition to a more ruggedized case.
If any of these discounts interest you, or you want to see more, here are all the Fire tablet deals I could find at the moment:
The 2022 Fire HD 8 is up to 30% faster than the previous generation. With an 8-inch HD display, 2GB RAM, and up to 1TB of expandable storage via microSD card, it is also thinner and lighter than the previous generation.
The 8-inch HD display Fire HD 8 model released in 2020 is also on sale.
The Fire HD 8 Plus tablet features an 8-inch HD display, up to 64GB of internal storage and 3GB RAM, up to 12 hours of battery life, wireless charging, a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, and 2MP front- and rear-facing cameras, as well as Alexa and compatibility with popular apps like Netflix and Zoom.
The Fire HD 8 Kids tablet comes with an 8-inch HD display, 2GB RAM, 32GB or 64GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB), a Kid-Proof Case, and is up to 30% faster with an updated hexa-core processor. It also includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ for ad-free books, games, videos, and apps, as well as parental controls and a two-year worry-free guarantee.
The Fire Kids Pro tablet for ages 6-12 comes with a slim Kid-Friendly Case, one year of Amazon Kids+ content, and is up to 30% faster than the previous generation, with an enhanced hexa-core processor, 2GB RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and up to 1TB of expandable storage. It also features parental controls, safe web browsing, and a two-year worry-free guarantee, with a strengthened aluminosilicate glass screen and Dolby Atmos sound.
Save up to $60 on a full-featured tablet for kids ages 3-7. The Amazon Fire 7 Kids features one year of Amazon Kids+ content, a Kid-Proof Case with a built-in stand, a two-year worry-free guarantee, easy-to-use parental controls, up to 10 hours of battery life, and up to 1TB of expandable storage.
The Fire HD 10 tablet features a powerful octa-core processor and 3GB RAM. It also has a 12-hour battery life, is up to 1TB of storage via microSD., offers a 10.1-inch 1080p Full HD display, and is almost 20% brighter than Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. It includes other features, too, like split-screen multitasking, Alexa, and the ability to download apps like Zoom.
