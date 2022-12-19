'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The holidays are arguably the biggest shopping time of the year. If you need a gift for a family member, a friend, a coworker, or a neighbor, it's also the one time of year you can find some of the best discounts to help your wallet.
Electronics are one of the most popular gifts for the holidays, and since they usually come at a high price tag, finding great deals can be tough.
But we've rounded up the best tablet deals available at the major retailers this holiday season so you can spend less than the asking price for popular tablets like the iPad, the Surface Pro, or a Galaxy Tab.
The last time this page received an update, these were the latest tablet deals worth checking out:
Below are the five best tablet deals we found could find. Further down the page, you'll see other interesting tablet deals we spotted at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.
Apple notoriously never has its products on sale, but its most capable tablet, the iPad Pro, is $300 off. This 2021 iPad Pro tablet comes with Wi-Fi, 256GB of storage, TrueDepth camera system featuring ultrawide front camera with Center Stage, and more.
You can save $230 on Microsoft's 12.3-inch Surface Pro 7+ tablet. This large tablet can replace your laptop entirely since it has a built-in kickstand with a detachable keyboard. You can expect 8GB of memory, a battery life of up to 15 hours, an Intel 11th Generation Core i3 processor, and, of course, Windows 11.
Wacom's One tablet is currently 25% off on Amazon. This tablet is perfect for creatives, because it lets you sketch, paint, draw, and edit photos or videos with ease. Its paper-like surface and ergonomic pen make the drawing experience on this tablet unlike others on the market. Plus, it comes with a suite of creative and educative apps built right in.
Apple's newest iPad Air is currently on sale for $100 off. This iPad model was only just released in March, and has only reached this price point one other time this year. All five iPad colors are on sale on Amazon right now, and you can expect a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone as well as Apple's M1 chip with Neural Engine.
This tablet is made specifically for seniors, and it's currently 67% off at Amazon. It has a simple interface optimized for individuals with accessibility challenges in vision and hearing. It has built-in 4G LTE so it's always connected, and the icons are bright and easy to interpret to get to different apps and features.
It also comes with a durable case and a stylus pen to make it even easier to use.
Here are some other tablet deals happening right now at Amazon:
Here are some other tablet deals happening right now at Walmart:
Here are some other tablet deals available at Best Buy:
Here are our picks for the best kids tablet deals you can find at various retailers:
We chose these deals on tablets based on the brand, discounted price, and product reviews (both good and bad). Deals on tablets change weekly and even daily, so if you're interested in the best discounts, be sure to check a retailer's website often for deals of the day.
Tablets made by Apple, Samsung, and Microsoft will be the best-made tablets in terms of quality. Amazon has well-rounded tablets in its Fire lineup but with fewer performance-focused features.
It really depends on what you're looking to use it for. For example, digital artists tend to prefer tablets since they're easier to draw on with a stylus. Tablets are also great for photo editing and streaming movies if you get one with a large enough screen size.
However, if you want to do things like create spreadsheets, type in a word processing program, or do intensive 3D animation or modeling, you're better off with a laptop than a tablet.
ZDNET experts split out the best deals by retailer, brand, and category, which you can see below.