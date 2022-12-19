/>
The best tablet deals right now: Save on iPad, Kindle, and more

Looking for a tablet? The holiday season means discounts on the best tablets from brands like Apple and Samsung. Here are the best tablet deals we could find.
Written by Allison Murray, Staff Writer on

The holidays are arguably the biggest shopping time of the year. If you need a gift for a family member, a friend, a coworker, or a neighbor, it's also the one time of year you can find some of the best discounts to help your wallet. 

ZDNET Recommends

Electronics are one of the most popular gifts for the holidays, and since they usually come at a high price tag, finding great deals can be tough. 

But we've rounded up the best tablet deals available at the major retailers this holiday season so you can spend less than the asking price for popular tablets like the iPad, the Surface Pro, or a Galaxy Tab. 

Latest tablet deals

The last time this page received an update, these were the latest tablet deals worth checking out:

Best tablet deals

Below are the five best tablet deals we found could find. Further down the page, you'll see other interesting tablet deals we spotted at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro 5th generation

Save $300
iPad Pro (fifth generation) | Best iPad
CNET
  • Current price: $900
  • Original price: $1,200

Apple notoriously never has its products on sale, but its most capable tablet, the iPad Pro, is $300 off. This 2021 iPad Pro tablet comes with Wi-Fi, 256GB of storage, TrueDepth camera system featuring ultrawide front camera with Center Stage, and more. 

View now at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+

Save $230
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ tablet with attached keyboard against a lime green background
Image: ZDNET
  • Current price: $700
  • Original price: $930

You can save $230 on Microsoft's 12.3-inch Surface Pro 7+ tablet. This large tablet can replace your laptop entirely since it has a built-in kickstand with a detachable keyboard. You can expect 8GB of memory, a battery life of up to 15 hours, an Intel 11th Generation Core i3 processor, and, of course, Windows 11. 

View now at Best Buy

Wacom One

Save $100
wacom-one
Image: Wacom
  • Current price: $300
  • Original price: $400

Wacom's One tablet is currently 25% off on Amazon. This tablet is perfect for creatives, because it lets you sketch, paint, draw, and edit photos or videos with ease. Its paper-like surface and ergonomic pen make the drawing experience on this tablet unlike others on the market. Plus, it comes with a suite of creative and educative apps built right in. 

View now at Amazon

Apple iPad Air 5th generation

Save $100
Apple iPad Air
Image: Apple
  • Current price: $500
  • Original price: $600

Apple's newest iPad Air is currently on sale for $100 off. This iPad model was only just released in March, and has only reached this price point one other time this year. All five iPad colors are on sale on Amazon right now, and you can expect a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone as well as Apple's M1 chip with Neural Engine. 

View now at Target

GrandPad Tablet for Seniors

Save $400
Woman holding a red tablet that say GrandPad on the back of it
Image: Amazon
  • Current price: $199
  • Original price: $599

This tablet is made specifically for seniors, and it's currently 67% off at Amazon. It has a simple interface optimized for individuals with accessibility challenges in vision and hearing. It has built-in 4G LTE so it's always connected, and the icons are bright and easy to interpret to get to different apps and features.

It also comes with a durable case and a stylus pen to make it even easier to use. 

View now at Amazon

Best Amazon tablet deals

Here are some other tablet deals happening right now at Amazon:

Best Walmart tablet deals

Here are some other tablet deals happening right now at Walmart:

Top Best Buy tablet deals

Here are some other tablet deals available at Best Buy:

Kids' tablet deals

Here are our picks for the best kids tablet deals you can find at various retailers:  

How did we choose these tablet deals?

We chose these deals on tablets based on the brand, discounted price, and product reviews (both good and bad). Deals on tablets change weekly and even daily, so if you're interested in the best discounts, be sure to check a retailer's website often for deals of the day. 

What brand of tablet is best?

Tablets made by Apple, Samsung, and Microsoft will be the best-made tablets in terms of quality. Amazon has well-rounded tablets in its Fire lineup but with fewer performance-focused features.

Is a tablet better than a laptop?

It really depends on what you're looking to use it for. For example, digital artists tend to prefer tablets since they're easier to draw on with a stylus. Tablets are also great for photo editing and streaming movies if you get one with a large enough screen size. 

However, if you want to do things like create spreadsheets, type in a word processing program, or do intensive 3D animation or modeling, you're better off with a laptop than a tablet.

