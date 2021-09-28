Amazon Halo View goes for $79.99, adds fitness, nutrition services

Amazon is rolling out its next phase of being a health wearable player with Halo View, a fitness tracker with a display, as well as a series of services for workouts and nutrition.

A year ago, Amazon launched Halo with a $3.99 monthly subscription with programs, workouts, meditation tools and tracking. The first Halo band was built to be distraction free, but it has added a screen.

Halo View has a display to metrics, live tracking, 7-day battery life and sports band colors and options. Halo View will run for $79.99 with a year subscription.

Amazon is also launching Halo Fitness for workouts. Halo Fitness along with Halo View will be available later this year. Amazon is also launching a Halo Nutrition service that will be included in the Halo membership.

I was a customer of the first Halo and found it interesting. I noted it was sometimes delightfully creepy and even a work tool.

The catch is that it wasn't interesting enough to warrant wearing two devices or replace my Garmin Fenix. With workouts and a nutrition service, the Halo subscription will offer more value. Amazon's challenge is that there's only so much room on the wrist for fitness trackers. Amazon's workaround is offering a compelling $3.99 a month set of services to get you into the Halo fold.

Key points about Halo View include: