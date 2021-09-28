Amazon introduces $60 smart thermostat

Amazon

Amazon on Tuesday introduced a new smart thermostat for $60. Designed in partnership with Honeywell Home, the device works with most HVAC systems.

The thermostat was unveiled during Amazon's privately streamed devices event, during which the technology giant announced several new and updated pieces of hardware.

The price makes the new device less than half the average price of smart thermostats sold on Amazon.com, Amazon SVP David Limp said during the event. On top of that, many households will be able to purchase it at a significant discount with utility rebates. Limp framed its relatively low price as a way to make more energy-efficient, environmentally-conscious lifestyles more accessible.

The thermostat's built-in intelligence can detect when someone is in the house and automatically adjust the temperature as needed. Users can set routines for the thermostat with Amazon's voice-activated assistant Alexa. For instance, they can prompt the thermostat to turn down the temperature with a phrase such as, "Alexa, goodnight."