Amazon is holding an event on Sept. 28: New Echo devices, more hardware likely on tap

Fabian Hurnaus

Amazon on Monday sent out invites for a virtual event that will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 9 am PT/12 pm ET. The invite doesn't include much information outside of asking members of the press to join the company for an invite-only streamed event where attendees will learn more about Amazon devices, features and services.

Last year, Amazon announced a wide range of products, from new Echo devices to security devices from Ring — like an accessory designed for Tesla owners to remotely monitor the car's security cameras or the Ring drone that would automatically fly around inside your home when a motion alert was triggered. Both of those products have yet to be released, let alone receive a release date.

With the virtual event taking place as an invite-only affair, we'll have to keep you updated with full coverage during the event. Make sure to check back in just over a week, on Sept. 28 for full details and an event recap.