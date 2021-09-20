Amazon is holding an event on Sept. 28: New Echo devices, more hardware likely on tap

New products and services are also likely during the virtual event.

echo-amazon-istock.png

 Fabian Hurnaus

ZDNet Recommends

Which Amazon Echo to buy? How to pick the best Alexa device for your needs

Which Amazon Echo to buy? How to pick the best Alexa device for your needs

Amazon now has an entire army of Echo devices. Some listen to you. Some also watch you. Which should you choose? We help you decide.

Read More

Amazon on Monday sent out invites for a virtual event that will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 9 am PT/12 pm ET. The invite doesn't include much information outside of asking members of the press to join the company for an invite-only streamed event where attendees will learn more about Amazon devices, features and services. 

Last year, Amazon announced a wide range of products, from new Echo devices to security devices from Ring — like an accessory designed for Tesla owners to remotely monitor the car's security cameras or the Ring drone that would automatically fly around inside your home when a motion alert was triggered. Both of those products have yet to be released, let alone receive a release date.

With the virtual event taking place as an invite-only affair, we'll have to keep you updated with full coverage during the event. Make sure to check back in just over a week, on Sept. 28 for full details and an event recap. 

Related Topics:

Hardware Cloud E-Commerce Enterprise Software

More from Jason Cipriani

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3