Amazon makes device SDK integration easier with Amazon Common Software

Amazon on Tuesday announced it's releasing in preview Amazon Common Software for Devices (ACS), an optimized software that makes it easier to launch devices that support Amazon Device SDKs. The proven software -- which Amazon uses in devices like the 3rd-gen Echo Dot and the Amazon Smart Oven -- streamlines the process of implementing key functions like connectivity, networking and authentication.

Typically, when a developer is integrating a device SDK, they have to implement the SDK's API integration or compatibility layer for functions that are common for connected devices, like wi-fi management. Yet the API integration layers vary by SDK -- so a developer using multiple Amazon Device SDKs would have to run separate development and test efforts for each SDK.

With ACS, developers can use a single API integration layer for multiple Amazon Device SDKs. It currently supports two SDKs -- the Frustration-Free Setup (FFS) and AWS IoT Device SDKs --with support for the Alexa Voice Service (AVS) Device SDK coming later this year.

In addition to a unifiied API integration layer, ACS provides pre-validated, memory-optimized components for common functions including connectivity, networking, authentication, and key-value store. It also includes test suites for debugging device software, as well security updates that are built with backward compatibility in mind.

Developers can use ACS on two reference platforms (ESP32 and Raspberry Pi 4). Alternatively, they can use the ACS Device Porting Kit (DPK) to integrate it on another hardware platform.