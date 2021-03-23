Amazon names AWS vet Adam Selipsky to run AWS

Amazon's Andy Jassy, who is taking over this year from founder Jeff Bezos, today announced in an internal email that early AWS executive Adam Selipsky, who left in 2016 to run data visualziation vendor Tableau, will return to run AWS.

"I want to share that Adam Selipsky will be the next CEO of AWS," wrote Jassy, in an email obtained and reprinted online by CNBC's Scott Mlyn

Jassy notes that "Adam is not a new face to AWS. Back in 2005, Adam was one of the first VPs we hired in AWS, and ran AWS's Sales, Marketing, and Support for 11 years (as well as some other areas like our AWS Platform services for a spell)."

"Adam then became the CEO of Tableau in 2016, and ran Tableau for the last 4.5 years. Tableau experienced significant success during Adam's time as CEO."

The entire email is also posted now by Amazon.