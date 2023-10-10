'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Amazon offers free Pixel Watch 2 with Pixel 8 Pro preorder, free Buds with Pixel 8
If you've been eyeing the latest technology that Google announced at its Made by Google event last week, here's your chance to pick up some of them for free.
Also: The best Google Pixel phones: Expert reviewed
Preorders are officially underway for Google's new flagship devices, and if you're considering the PIxel 8 or the Pixel Pro, Amazon has some pretty sweet offers. If you preorder the Pixel 8 for $759, you'll get a free pair of the highly-rated Google Pixel Buds Pro. Pick up Google's top-of-the-line Pixel 8 Pro for $999, and you'll get a brand new (also just released) Pixel Watch 2 Wi-Fi version completely free.
Considering the earbuds have a price tag of $200 and the watch retails for $350, these are pretty considerable savings – and the chance to score some new tech.
You can upgrade to the 256 GB of the Pixel 8 or the 256 or 512 GB versions 8 Pro and still get the freebie, but your color selections must be the same. For example, with the Pixel 8, your color choices are obsidian, hazel, and rose, and you're tied to the buds that match. The same goes for the Pro, which has colors of obsidian, bay, and porcelain, with the watch to match.
This is the same offer that the official Google store has, but if you're an Amazon fan and want that Prime cash back or the ease of returns, this is a fantastic option. And if you prefer, Amazon offers the opportunity to spread those payments out over a year.
The Google Pixel 8 offers some serious upgrades over the Pixel 7. There's a new Google Assistant, AI upgrades that provide incredible leaps in photography and video, upgrades to calling features (if you still use your phone as, well… a phone), and a whopping seven years of OS updates (more than any of the competition).
Also: The best Android phones: Tested and reviewed
The Pro version takes those upgrades even further by adding the brightest Pixel display we've ever seen plus the best camera on a Pixel phone to date.
The new Pixel phones will be released officially on October 12.