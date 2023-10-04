'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
How to preorder the Google Pixel 8, Pixel Watch 2, and Pixel Buds Pro now
At Wednesday's Made by Google event, the tech giant unveiled its latest device lineup: the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro phones, the Pixel Watch 2 smartwatch, and a refresh to last year's Pixel Buds Pro earbuds.
The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro feature an all-new design, with improved AI photo and video features that are powered by a Tensor G3 chipset, like Video Boost (which helps better record videos in low light), Audio Erase (which removes background noises from a video) and, for the Pro only, Best Take (which lets you swap out faces in a group photo with better ones).
Also: Everything announced at the Made by Google event
Meanwhile, the Pixel Watch 2 offers improved health tracking and safety features, and the Pixel Buds Pro update adds new colors and improves sound and noise cancellation with a software update.
Here's how to preorder the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Watch 2, and Pixel Buds Pro -- and where you'll find the best prices and deals.
Preorder the Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro
Along with the AI-driven photo and video updates mentioned above, the latest models of Google's flagship phone include notable refresh rate upgrades, moving from 90Hz in the Pixel 7 to 120Hz in the Pixel 8. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are equipped with 4,565mAh and 5,050mAh batteries, respectively, and are powered by a new Tensor G3 chipset. You can buy the Pixel 8 in Obsidian, Hazel, and Rose colors, and the Pixel 8 Pro in Obsidian, Porcelain, and Bay colors.
The Pixel 8 starts at $699, and the Pixel 8 Pro starts at $999. But you can find several deals below.
Preorder the Pixel 8
PREORDER NOW
Amazon
Get an unlocked Pixel 8 from Amazon for $699.
PREORDER NOW
Verizon
New and existing Verizon customers adding a line can get a Pixel 8 free with select trade-in on qualified unlimited plans. You'll also get a free Pixel Watch 2 when you buy one of the phones. If you switch to Verizon, you'll also get a $200 e-gift card.
PREORDER NOW
Google Store
When you preorder the Pixel 8 from the Google Store for $699, you'll get a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro.
Preorder the Pixel 8 Pro
PREORDER NOW
Amazon
Preorder an unlocked Pixel 8 Pro from Amazon for $999.
PREORDER NOW
Verizon
New and existing Verizon customers adding a line can get a Pixel 8 Pro free with select trade-in on qualified unlimited plans. You'll also get a free Pixel Watch 2 when you buy one of the phones. If you switch to Verizon, you'll also get a $200 e-gift card.
PREORDER NOW
Google Store
When you preorder the Pixel 8 Pro from the Google Store for $999, you'll get a free Pixel Watch 2.
Preorder the Pixel Watch 2
The second version of Google's smartwatch includes upgraded health features, including Fitbit's heart rate sensor and stress management system, and better activity tracking. It also includes a new Safety Check feature to better help you contact loved ones or emergency services when needed. The Pixel Watch 2 also brings your Google apps to your wrist with Google Assistant's help. It offers 24 hours of battery life and an always-on display. It's priced at $349.
PREORDER NOW
Amazon
Preorder the Pixel Watch 2 for $349 on Amazon.
PREORDER NOW
Verizon
Preorder the LTE version of the Pixel Watch 2 for $399 from Verizon.
PREORDER NOW
Google Store
The Pixel Watch 2 comes with a 6-month Fibit Premium membership and a 1-month trial of YouTube Music Premium.
Buy the Pixel Buds Pro
The Pixel Buds Pro were released last year, but now they are available in two new colors: Bay and Porcelain. Google is also offering a software update for new and old earbuds with some AI-powered upgrades, including Bluetooth Super Wideband and better background noise reduction on calls. The Pixel Buds Pro are priced at $199. (If you preorder a Pixel 8 from the Google Store, you'll get a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro)