Amazon opens up Delivery Service Program to employees: Here's why it makes sense

As Amazon plows into one-day shipping it is expanding its Delivery Service Partner program to its current employees. The move makes sense on multiple levels as Amazon aims to build more logistics redundancy.

The e-commerce giant said that it will offer its current employees an incentive program under its Delivery Service Partner effort. Last year, Amazon launched a program to entice entrepreneurs to start small businesses to deliver its packages. The initial idea was to help fund small businesses that will operate 20 to 40 vans each.

Anecdotally speaking, it's pretty clear that Amazon's Delivery Service Program has worked. You can often see armies of white vans collecting packages to deliver Amazon packages.

For employees, Amazon said it will fund startup costs to $10,000 as well as three months of the former worker's gross salary.

Here's how the program will work:

An Amazon employee would leave their role at Amazon and be assured of consistent delivery volume.

Amazon would provide technology, training and discounts on assets and services. Amazon branded vans, uniforms and insurance would also be discounted.

These new business owners would come off of Amazon's books, but potentially have enough cushion to get up to speed with deliveries.

From there, all the conditions of the broader Delivery Service Program would kick in.

Does this expansion of the Delivery Service Program make sense for Amazon? You bet. Consider the following: