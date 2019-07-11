Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best early Prime Day deals already available

Amazon Prime Day 2019: The business strategy behind the sale ZDNet's Larry Dignan explains that, yes, Amazon Prime Day is a big shopping bonanza for 48 hours, but there are some business perks that come with launching one of the e-commerce giant's biggest events. Read more: https://zd.net/2XFm1G0

If you've been waiting for Prime Day -- to see whether that one device you've been ogling is on sale -- you'll be happy to know Amazon's shopping extravaganza has already begun.

The retail site is currently loaded with so-called "early Prime Day deals" or "pre-Prime Day deals." These are limited-time bargains that are going live throughout the lead up to Prime Day itself on July 15. They include deep discounts across a range of product categories, even business tech goodies. Here are a few of the best early Prime Day deals we've spotted so far.

Best early Prime Day 2019 deals

RoboVac 11S for $150 ($75 off)

Vacuuming the office floor can be tedious, especially on a hot summer's day. So, consider offloading that task to a robot. The Eufy RoboVac 11S is one of the most popular robot vacuums around and it's back down to its Black Friday price for early Prime Day. You can get $75 off if you apply the on-page coupon and enter the code ROBOVAC11S at checkout.

The RoboVac 30 is also on sale. Anker is offering $120 off if you apply the on-page coupon and enter the code ROBOVAC30+.

Fitbit Ionic $200 (save $50)

Looking for an affordable alternative to the Apple Watch? This is Fitbit's only GPS-enabled watch. It also offers premium features like music storage and payments, and it gets the same apps and watch faces as the Fitbit Versa.

Fitbit Charge 3 $120 ($30 off)

The Fitbit Charge 3 is only a year old, and it's considered one of the best overall non-Apple Watch fitness trackers. Yes, it lacks GPS, but it does come with heart rate tracking and lets you monitor 15-plus exercises, including running, biking, swimming, yoga, circuit training, and more. It also enables you to get phone notifications for calls, texts, and apps on your wrist.

Also, check out the recently released Fitbit Versa. It's discounted to $170 (a $30 savings). This fitness tracker is more fully-featured than the Charge 3, with onboard music storage, on-watch workout coaching, stair climbing stats, and more.

Apple iPad 128GB for $329 ($100 off)

Apple has listed the 32GB 2017 iPad model for $249 on Amazon. That's a pretty regular discount, however, so we prefer this deal: 128GB Apple iPad for $329. That's four-times the storage for the same price you'd pay for the 32GB model through Apple Store.

Amazon Echo Dot for $25 ($25 off)

Yep, the smallest Echo speaker is on sale again. But it hasn't been this discounted since Black Friday 2018.

Amazon Echo second-generation for $70 ($30 off)

Amazon regularly discounts its own devices throughout the year, but this $30-off deal on one of its most popular smart speakers is super hard to ignore. It's a 30% savings, and it likely won't be discounted further on Prime Day.

Popular Mechanics for $6 ($43 off)

Amazon is offering huge discounts on several magazines. You can get nine issues of Popular Mechanics, for instance, for $6. That's an 88% savings. You'll find similar deals on popular print magazines such as Car and Driver, Popular Science, Men's Health, Entrepreneur, Forbes, and Golf. Check out Amazon's magazine deals hub to browse all the deals.

More early Prime Day 2019 deals

Check out these other sales on Amazon:

Be sure to bookmark ZDNet's Prime Day 2019 hub, too. From July 15, we'll offer round-ups on all the best deals for phones, Windows 10 laptops, Chromebooks, SMB servers, 3D printers, and more.

For more great deals on devices, gadgetry, and tech for your enterprise, business, or home office, see ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter blog.