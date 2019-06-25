Amazon Prime Day 2019 date announced: 48-hour blowout sale to kick off July 15

One-day shipping? Amazon says yes ZDNet's Larry Dignan tells TechRepublic's Karen Roby that Amazon intends to widen the convenience gap between rivals with one-day shipping. The company plans to spend around $800 million in Q2 as it begins rolling out its latest innovation. Read more: https://zd.net/2ZFaWqZ

Amazon has announced when Prime Day 2019 will be held, although we already sort of knew the date thanks to a leak last month. But, now, things are official -- with the online retailer confirming its annual shopping event will kick off July 15 after midnight PT and last until July 16.

Like last year, you can expect 48 hours worth of deals on not only Amazon's own devices, such as the Amazon Echo, but also products across a range of categories, including business tech goodies. If you've been waiting to buy a microSD card or even a premium Windows 10 laptop on sale, we suspect this will be one of your best chances to do so until Black Friday.

Remember, most deals will be staggered, with some on sale for a brief period of time and others available in limited quantities. ZDNet will round-up the best business tech deals by categories here, such as IT technician repair tools and smartphones bargains. Our sister site CNET will also be closely monitoring deals, especially consumer tech deals.

You can only grab a Prime Day deal if you have a Prime subscription, so make sure your membership is good to go, or sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial in order to get access to Prime benefits for 30 days (including access to Prime Day deals). You'll be able to cancel without paying at the end of the trial. A membership costs $119 a year, or $12.99 a month.

For more tips and tricks on how to master Amazon Prime Day 2019, like how to do quick price comparisons, clip Amazon coupons, or receive notification when a deal you're watching goes live, check out our full guide here.