Amazon sold more than 100,000 items per minute during Prime Day 2022

Amazon

Amazon had a good Prime Day this year.

A really good Prime Day. Well, technically Prime Days since it spanned two days.

According to data supplied by the retail giant, 2022 was the company's biggest Prime Day event to date, with Prime members purchasing over 300 million items worldwide over the two days.

And that translated into some $1.7 billion of savings for Prime members.

Worldwide, Prime members purchased more than 100,000 items per minute two-day event, with the best-selling categories being Amazon Devices, Consumer Electronics, and Home.

While Prime members worldwide did the most shopping between 9 am, and 10 am PT on Tuesday, July 12, US members did the bulk of their shopping between 8 pm and 9 pm PT on Wednesday, July 13.

Amazon devices were popular both in the US and worldwide, with the Fire TV, Echo and Blink devices were some of the best-selling items during the period. Another item that stood out from the best-seller list was the Apple Watch Series 7.

This year was also the biggest Prime Day event for Amazon's selling partners, many of which are small and medium-sized businesses, with Prime members spending over $3 billion on more than 100 million small business items included in the Support Small Businesses to Win Big sweepstakes.

"Prime Day is a celebration of our Prime members, who look forward to this event every year, and we're thrilled to have delivered incredible savings to them once again," said Doug Herrington, CEO of Amazon Worldwide Stores. "This special event is made possible because of the support of our employees, vendors, and sellers, and I want to give a big thank you to all of them for making this a Prime Day to remember."

It seems that Amazon Prime members in the US were definitely thinking about summer over the two days as they bought more than 1.2 million pairs of sunglasses and over than 1 million swimsuits.